In case you missed it, 37-year-old Canadian cyclist Rachel McKinnon recently won a gold medal in the 35- to 39-year-old female sprint category at the Masters Track Cycling World Championships, defending her title.

But Rachel McKinnon isn’t your usual female world-class athlete. Because she is biologically male:

Contra many of her critics, McKinnon seems to think that there’s nothing wrong with being a biological male competing against women in a women’s sport:

Trending

Who’s the one prioritizing feelings over facts, Rachel?

This argument pretty much lines up with McKinnon’s contention that “there’s absolutely no scientific evidence at all that supports” the position that male-to-female transgender athletes enjoy a general advantage over biologically female athletes. According to McKinnon, basic biological differences between men and women are just social constructs.

McKinnon’s offended by her critics, but she should be far more offended by female athletes getting screwed by virtue-signaling, attention-seeking interlopers like her. McKinnon would like us to believe that criticism of trans women athletes competing against biological women athletes stems from bigotry — and in some cases, that may be true — but the larger picture here is that McKinnon et al. are in reality hurting women.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: athletesmenRachel McKinnonSportstranstransgenderwomenwomen athleteswomen's sports