In case you missed it, 37-year-old Canadian cyclist Rachel McKinnon recently won a gold medal in the 35- to 39-year-old female sprint category at the Masters Track Cycling World Championships, defending her title.

But Rachel McKinnon isn’t your usual female world-class athlete. Because she is biologically male:

Transgender athlete Rachel McKinnon defended her sprint title at the Masters Track Cycling World Championships. More here 👉 https://t.co/eCaGB4jVIV pic.twitter.com/aYjINTvPsi — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) October 19, 2019

Contra many of her critics, McKinnon seems to think that there’s nothing wrong with being a biological male competing against women in a women’s sport:

Many people claim to support trans women But often they only support us until our lives impact them in any meaningful way In my case, people literally say they support trans women…but not in sport There can be no 'but' We are either full and equal women, or not We are. — Dr. Rachel McKinnon (@rachelvmckinnon) October 20, 2019

And babes, facts don't care about your feelings: medical professionals (WHO, AMA), mental health practitioners (both APA's), and sport (IOC) all say that trans women are *real* women, are really female. Cry about it all you want. Your feelings won't change the facts that we are. — Dr. Rachel McKinnon (@rachelvmckinnon) October 20, 2019

Who’s the one prioritizing feelings over facts, Rachel?

There's no need for me to change *your* misguided opinion on the matter. You *don't* matter. Sorry. You don't. Everyone who *does* matter already says we're real women, really female. My birth certificate, passport, US green card, etc etc all say I'm really female. — Dr. Rachel McKinnon (@rachelvmckinnon) October 20, 2019

This is why I refuse to debate, live or otherwise, whether trans women are *really* women. That debate is over. You lost. Your feelings don't trump our rights and basic human dignity. Get a better hobby. Obsessing and harassing trans women is not a good hobby. — Dr. Rachel McKinnon (@rachelvmckinnon) October 20, 2019

The thing is, the people who oppose trans women's full and equal rights think that the 'facts' are on their side. This is why they always come back to "common sense." That's not an argument, loves. It's the last refuge of the ignorant. It means you've already lost, bad. — Dr. Rachel McKinnon (@rachelvmckinnon) October 20, 2019

This argument pretty much lines up with McKinnon’s contention that “there’s absolutely no scientific evidence at all that supports” the position that male-to-female transgender athletes enjoy a general advantage over biologically female athletes. According to McKinnon, basic biological differences between men and women are just social constructs.

McKinnon’s offended by her critics, but she should be far more offended by female athletes getting screwed by virtue-signaling, attention-seeking interlopers like her. McKinnon would like us to believe that criticism of trans women athletes competing against biological women athletes stems from bigotry — and in some cases, that may be true — but the larger picture here is that McKinnon et al. are in reality hurting women.

