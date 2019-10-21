Media have been having lots of fun with Donald Trump’s decision to hold the G-7 Summit at Trump National Doral Miami — and his subsequent reversal. They’re always looking for impeachment fodder, and today, this is apparently what they’re going with:

Trending

Always fun when CNN pretends to be interested the Constitution. They don’t seem quite as excited about it when Democratic presidential candidates threaten unconstitutional actions. Weird.

Oh, we’re sure you will.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: CNNConstitutionDonald TrumpEmoluments ClausegraphicimpeachmentTrump National Doral Miami