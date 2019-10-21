Big news, everybody. Now we know how Elizabeth Warren plans to plan to allocate all that big money from her wealth tax:

Trending

Oh, OK.

Pretty neat, huh?

Doesn’t have to. Much like Kamala Harris, Elizabeth Warren seems to think that this sort of thing falls under the president’s purview (provided that president is a Democrat, of course).

Don’t worry. She’s still working on that:

Honestly, this entire discussion is pretty pointless. As Elizabeth Warren — and proponents of her wealth tax — seem to forget:

But forget it. She’s rolling.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: educationElizabeth WarrenK-12 educationstudent debt cancellationtuition free collegeuniversal childcarewealth tax