The Southern Poverty Law Center’s reputation as an “anti-hate group” has suffered quite a bit over the past several years, given their penchant for smearing conservative groups as hate groups while conspicuously overlooking nasty left-wing outfits. Which is actually pretty convenient, because it means this news about SPLC cofounder Morris Dees donating to Valerie Plame’s campaign is totally in-line with the SPLC’s values:

Morris Dees founded an anti-hate group, now donates to anti-Semite –> https://t.co/2qZdCzxaSe — Eliana Johnson (@elianayjohnson) October 18, 2019

Disgraced SPLC Co-Founder Joins Holocaust Denier to Back Plame via @JoeSchoffstall & @BrentScherhttps://t.co/v4W880yOD3 — Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) October 18, 2019

More from the Washington Free Beacon:

Morris Dees, who was pushed out of the SPLC earlier this year, donated $400 to Plame’s campaign, filings show. While the SPLC is known for identifying and denouncing hate groups, Dees is supporting a political candidate who has come under fire for anti-Semitic statements. He was pushed out of the SPLC in March after years of complaints from coworkers alleging that he regularly made inappropriate sexual and racial remarks. The Plame campaign did not respond to a request for comment.

What comment is there to make, really? Ostensibly anti-hate torchbearer lines up behind an anti-Semite. Seems pretty straightforward.

Co-founder of the Southern Poverty Law Center (@splcenter), Morris Dees donated $400 to Valerie Plame's congressional campaign. Plame has a history of anti-Semitism. https://t.co/ILnnQETkxu pic.twitter.com/vpiTEpAQfM — Alex VanNess (@thealexvanness) October 18, 2019

Morris Dees likes to help out where he can.