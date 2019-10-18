On “Portlandia,” star Carrie Brownstein frequently poked fun at goofy lefty hippie types. But in real life, she’s apparently one of them.

Notice that — like Bernie Sanders, AOC, et al. — Brownstein’s calling out billionaires? Well there might be a pretty good reason for that. Take it away, Jim Treacher:

Awkward.

Trending

True story.

Amen.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: billionairescapitalismCarrie BrownsteinenvyhoardingJim TreacherJTLOLmillionairesmoneypolitics of envyrichwealthwealthy