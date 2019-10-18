On “Portlandia,” star Carrie Brownstein frequently poked fun at goofy lefty hippie types. But in real life, she’s apparently one of them.

I don't understand why we don't call this hoarding. The obeisance to unchecked capitalism and materialism is a mental illness. These billionaires are hoarding money, objects, influence, and status. It's not something to celebrate, it's a disease. https://t.co/rAnvCOKVjx — Carrie Brownstein (@Carrie_Rachel) October 18, 2019

Notice that — like Bernie Sanders, AOC, et al. — Brownstein’s calling out billionaires? Well there might be a pretty good reason for that. Take it away, Jim Treacher:

pic.twitter.com/LXlKxPpsuG — Huell Babineaux did nothing wrong (@jtLOL) October 18, 2019

Awkward.

"YOU'RE hoarding. I'M just trying to make a living." — Huell Babineaux did nothing wrong (@jtLOL) October 18, 2019

I don't begrudge Carrie Brownstein her wealth. I don't want to take away what she has, just because she has much, much more than I do. Envy is corrosive. It can turn even smart, talented people into angry morons. — Huell Babineaux did nothing wrong (@jtLOL) October 18, 2019

True story.

Envy is a serious character defect. — Shanon Atlas 🇺🇸 👌 🌊 🌴 (@Shrugging_Atlas) October 18, 2019

Evil Rich Person

Noun

1. A person having more money than I do. — MWZH (weapon of war) (@MWZH1) October 18, 2019

"I'm mad because someone has more than I do!"

–@Carrie_Rachel — Grand Admiral Nick (@admiral_nick) October 18, 2019

Doesn't bother me what people do with their own money. I'm not wealthy, but I'd be pretty annoyed if people started bothering me about how I spend my money. — Caesar Pounce 🌩️ (@caeser_pounce) October 18, 2019

Since your net worth is $3 million and mine is $30k does that mean you will give me your money? — Matt Miller (@phatzophillz) October 18, 2019

To a large portion of the world you are equivalent to a billionaire. — Jordan Cashion (@jordan_cashion) October 18, 2019

May you be wealthy enough one day to understand that work is an important factor in a dignified and meaningful life. May you never be so poor or disabled as to have to purely rely on the kindness of others, or the welfare of the state. — ❤️ Jayvie ❤️ (@OneFineJay) October 18, 2019

Amen.