Hey, remember that awful meme video that played at that pro-Trump conference in Miami? Well, chances are pretty good that a lot more people will see these billboard ads in Times Square — and athletic wear company Dhvani won’t even need media firefighters’ help getting exposure:

Donald Trump gets hog-tied and shushed in graphic billboard ads running in Times Square https://t.co/GgHwPqfrnf pic.twitter.com/gnoynSzYGn — Ad Age (@adage) October 17, 2019

There are several ads, actually:

More from Ad Age:

In an image titled “Lady Liberty,” running on a Times Square billboard, middle school teacher and Marine Corps veteran Michal Mesa binds a convincing Trump impersonator, her bare foot planted firmly on his face, in a vignette inspired by the superhero Wonder Woman and her Lasso of Truth. Another model for the campaign is Chloe Mason, chief communications officer at Dhvani, who appears in warrior and tree yoga poses, silencing a bound Trump with one finger. In another photo, the president is seated on a gold toilet, pants around his ankles, as his smartphone is grabbed out of his hands. Media buys for what is intended to be a controversial ad posed a few challenges. Vendors sell space in Times Square, but billboard owners can also refuse specific ads. “We were able to work with our vendor and reach a consensus on the level of facial obfuscation that would appease the landlord and get this bold, pull-no-punches, call-to-arms creative up and in front of potentially millions of like-minded Americans,” says Angela Williams, chief marketing officer at Dhvani.

Oh, well. If this is aimed at potentially millions of like-minded Americans, then it’s perfectly OK. Plus they’re donating 5% of their gross sales for the rest of the year to Planned Parenthood, which makes this super-duper OK.

This is disgusting — SANJ (@sanj0609) October 18, 2019

This is absolutely disgusting. — Jane (@Jane20095048) October 18, 2019

These are ads released by a clothing company. One of them is currently displayed in Times Square. I guess violence is cool now? pic.twitter.com/xqK8PMnKJo — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) October 18, 2019

It’s cool when the right people do it.

last time I checked, stuff like this was considered "threatening", according to Democrats. odd how the rules change when the "threats" are against Republicans — Tranny Trick-or-Treat Bane 🎃 (@Tranny_Bane) October 18, 2019

The left just loves violence. — Marquis de Lafayette (@JonMelancon) October 18, 2019

Meanwhile:

Has CNN doxxed the people responsible for this billboard yet? https://t.co/o6HMR3AIVX — RBe (@RBPundit) October 18, 2019

We’re sure it’s only a matter of time.