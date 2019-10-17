Looks like Rick Perry will soon be dancing his way out of Donald Trump’s Cabinet:
BREAKING: Energy Secretary Rick Perry has formally notified Trump he plans to resign.
NEW: Rick Perry tells President Trump he will resign as Energy Secretary. While his resignation had been anticipated, he's recently been faced with more and more questions about the Trump-Ukraine matter. https://t.co/FuR9wyiEZ3
NEW: Energy Secretary Rick Perry has informed Trump he is resigning, Bloomberg first reported and the New York Times confirmed. His departure date is unknown.https://t.co/QrPUoGP4gc
Another one bites the dust.
Never good when your Energy Secretary runs out of energy. https://t.co/FcuSf4e72M
Rick Perry leaving the administration like…
