Looks like Rick Perry will soon be dancing his way out of Donald Trump’s Cabinet:

BREAKING: Energy Secretary Rick Perry has formally notified Trump he plans to resign. — Ari Natter (@AriNatter) October 17, 2019

NEW: Rick Perry tells President Trump he will resign as Energy Secretary. While his resignation had been anticipated, he's recently been faced with more and more questions about the Trump-Ukraine matter. https://t.co/FuR9wyiEZ3 — sharia board 👳🏻‍♂️👻🎃 (@SirajAHashmi) October 17, 2019

NEW: Energy Secretary Rick Perry has informed Trump he is resigning, Bloomberg first reported and the New York Times confirmed. His departure date is unknown.https://t.co/QrPUoGP4gc — Axios (@axios) October 17, 2019

Another one bites the dust.

Never good when your Energy Secretary runs out of energy. https://t.co/FcuSf4e72M — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) October 17, 2019