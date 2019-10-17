Pour one out for Adam Silver and the NBA, everybody. It seems their “difficult week” just keeps getting rougher:

“The financial consequences have been and may continue to be fairly dramatic,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in his first U.S. interview about the league’s emerging conflict with China since he returned home from the country #TIME100Health https://t.co/6cCdQ6v2AN — TIME (@TIME) October 17, 2019

Oh, the humanity! More from TIME:

Silver said the league is “not only willing” to cope with losses of millions in revenues, “but we are. The losses have already been substantial. Our games are not back on the air in China as we speak, and we’ll see what happens next.” “I don’t know where we go from here,” said Silver in his first U.S. interview about the league’s emerging conflict with China since he returned home from the country. “The financial consequences have been and may continue to be fairly dramatic.” … Silver said that the media coverage of the NBA’s response to Morey’s tweet “frankly was confusing to me when I got home [from China]. Only because I had thought we’d taken a principled position. I thought we hadn’t so-called acquiesced to the Chinese.”

What emerging conflict with China? The intense competition among the @NBA's leading lights to be fastest to prostrate themselves? https://t.co/vmAv5DIhwd — Dodd (@Amuk3) October 17, 2019

Seriously. The Chinese government has been terrible for decades. Silver is well aware of that and has been fine doing business with China in spite of it. The only “emerging conflict” is that the NBA is finally getting called out for it on a large scale.