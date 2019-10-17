Never underestimate the government’s ability to be terrible. Let’s see what’s happening in the great state of New Jersey, shall we?

Pumpkins used for decoration are subject to Sales Tax.

Pumpkins used for food or in food preparation are tax free. pic.twitter.com/bZzyAVsQb1 — NJ Div of Taxation (@nj_taxation) October 15, 2019

Oh, OK. Thanks for clearing that up! Wait … what?

New tax form in NJ for 2019 filings. "Declare your pumpkin intentions" addendum. — Ed Swann (@Epic_Ed) October 16, 2019

I think we need a pumpkin registry and random home visits to ensure compliance. Can’t let this food/decoration loophole metastasize. — David Schmitt (@dschmitt) October 16, 2019

This definitely seems very enforceable and smart.

This is just embarrassing. — Ron Gibb (@Arsigi) October 17, 2019

God NJ sucks — Donor (@dpshphrd23) October 17, 2019

Another reason why I happily moved away from NJ. pic.twitter.com/QMXvT7YTg9 — Greg B (@ramsangels) October 17, 2019

On behalf of all Americans, let me just say pic.twitter.com/4Xzsf9VSt1 — Bob Donelson (@bdonelson4) October 15, 2019

this is the worst account ever — WE ARE DOOMED (@FilthPigPDX) October 17, 2019

Exit question:

What if the pumpkins get shoved up your ass? Are they taxable then? — Ed Swann (@Epic_Ed) October 16, 2019

Inquiring minds wanna know!

And exit advice: