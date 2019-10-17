You know what this whole damn circus needed right now? Another sideshow.

Thank goodness Mick Mulvaney announced today that the G7 Summit will be held at Trump National Doral Miami next June:

WH Chief of Staff @MickMulvaneyOMB announces that Pres Trump will host the G7 Summit next June at the Trump National Doral in Miami. Other sites considered in Hawaii and Utah, but says Doral "the perfect physical location." Says @POTUS will make no profit from the event. pic.twitter.com/Am1PV6ZmnW — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) October 17, 2019

Mick Mulvaney, announcing that the next G7 summit will take place at Trump's Doral resort: "Donald Trump's brand is probably strong enough as it is and doesn't need any more help on that. It's the most recognizable name in the English language." — Andrew Egger (@EggerDC) October 17, 2019

"Face it, he would have been criticized regardless of what he chose to do." — Andrew Egger (@EggerDC) October 17, 2019

Mulvaney says Trump won't profit because the resort is going to do the event at cost. — Andrew Egger (@EggerDC) October 17, 2019

"It's not the only place, it's the best place," Mulvaney says of Trump's golf club, announcing it will host the G7 next year. — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) October 17, 2019

"It's not the only place. It's the best place." – Mick Mulvaney. https://t.co/0KvT9TK6sX — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) October 17, 2019

Mulvaney says they won't show documents on how they arrived at the G7 figure but will provide "dollar figures" later. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) October 17, 2019

Oh, OK.

You kind of just have to laugh at this point.

"We absolutely believe it’s the best place to have it," says Mulvaney of hosting the G7 Summit at the Trump Doral in Miami next June. Says the Pres knows that some folks "won’t get over that it’s a Trump property." pic.twitter.com/A7zAMfC2p3 — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) October 17, 2019

“Some folks won’t get over” it? Well, gee. It’s really hard to see why.

Oh, great. That's very ethical*. Just one question, how will the President offset the value of the worldwide publicity the resort and his brand will be getting? *No, I don't believe this will be done at "cost". https://t.co/t391dDm53S — Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) October 17, 2019

But the desire to investigate Hunter Biden is totally and fairly and honestly tied to Trump's sincere quest to cleanse public life from any hint of impropriety. https://t.co/9cy3OqhYav — David French (@DavidAFrench) October 17, 2019

Looking forward to Trump’s next diatribe about conflicts of interests re: Biden https://t.co/qyob4gFpvi — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) October 17, 2019

Don’t worry — this is totally different from the Biden stuff.

Coinicidentally, the single best facility in the United States for G7 is owned by the president https://t.co/4IPnV3xQ9Z — Allahpundit (@allahpundit) October 17, 2019

There are literally no other venues within an hour drive from an international airport and are also at sea level. None. Believe me. — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) October 17, 2019

I'm as shocked as you that the Trump property turns out to objectively be the perfect place for the G7. Truth is stranger than fiction, right? — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) October 17, 2019

It makes total sense, if you think about it.

There's got be a word, probably in German, for "unbelievable, yet completely believable". https://t.co/yjOMr9oT2a — Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) October 17, 2019

Even Stevie Wonder could see this coming.

The right used to lose its collective shit because Michelle Obama would take her friends and mother on an official or private trip. Now? Crickets at best, cheers at worst. https://t.co/6QGQ3CH9aE — Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) October 17, 2019

I don't think anyone was concerned that Trump might be emotionally hurt by the criticism of his decision to host an international summit on one of his golf courses. — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) October 17, 2019

This is why we don't need whistleblowers. The shit he does right in front of our eyes is more than enough. https://t.co/vikmYmv99s — Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) October 17, 2019

Parting food for thought:

Honestly this looks so bad and is so indefensible that it's hard not to wonder whether this is a strategic decision to try to push attention away from Syria and Ukraine and toward an equally outrageous but ultimately more ephemeral news cycle — Andrew Egger (@EggerDC) October 17, 2019

Hey, at this point, you really can’t put anything past this administration.