Dr. Jennifer Gunter is an OB/GYN. Which is interesting, because she basically spends all her time arguing that unborn babies should never make it to delivery. In response to LiveAction’s Lila Rose tweeting about California Gov. Gavin Newsom signing a bill mandating that public colleges distribute abortion pills for free to students, Gunter tried to make Rose look like the demented one:

It is very safe.

Women know what they are doing, it isn’t forced.

No children are affected.

Science supports this.

Your post is an attack on the truth, get some dignity and some facts. https://t.co/IfHI8tYS1Y — Jennifer Gunter (@DrJenGunter) October 15, 2019

Who’s attacking the truth here? This tweeter called Gunter out on one of her facts:

No children are affected 😬 Um, I think the baby being killed is pretty affected by this to say the least…. — RunRoseRun (@rosaboo909) October 15, 2019

Gunter didn’t care for that:

What a delightful woman she is.

Saddest part of this tweet? The "Dr" — Wittorical (@Wittorical) October 16, 2019

For a doctor, you sure are an ignorant witch. — Sara Gonzales (@SaraGonzalesTX) October 16, 2019

Her bedside manner leaves a bit to be desired. https://t.co/nlJlwKSPtJ — jon gabriel (@exjon) October 16, 2019

That’s putting it mildly.

She is a religious fanatic, not a scientist. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) October 16, 2019

And make no mistake: the pro-abortion cause is truly a religion for some people.

That's funny, I distinctly remember the ultrasound tech referring to all my kids as "baby" when my wife and I went in for her ultrasound. — Kurt Kuczynski (@kurtkuczynski) October 16, 2019

Fetus means "offspring (baby)" in Latin. Your word of the day toilet paper has failed you. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) October 16, 2019

Fetus is a stage in human development. Saying a fetus isn't a person is like saying a toddler isn't a person because "toddler" isn't "human." — Rocket Easter-Worshipper Bear (@YoungRocketBear) October 16, 2019

After three kids I've sat through multiple ultrasounds and not once did the ultrasound tech refer to my unborn child as a "fetus." "There's fetus' feet!" "There's fetus' nose!" "Fetus is waving hello!" That would be weird, right? Because it's a baby. — Eric Teetsel (@EricTeetsel) October 16, 2019

Do you attempt to correct your patients when they refer to their unborn as "baby" during OB appointments? Or is the unborn only a baby to you if it is "wanted"? — Truth Seeker (@TruthAgape) October 15, 2019

If abortion is not a big deal, why do they get upset at calling the fetus a baby? And if it's not a baby, why do they care if the woman sees the ultrasound before an abortion? — Mo Mo (@molratty) October 16, 2019

So if we call something by a certain name, we can kill it? — AgainstTrumpDude (@TheAmishDude) October 16, 2019

Unlike you, it is a mass of tissue with high human potential. — Philip Morrill (@PHMorrill) October 16, 2019

242,000 people follow this person. That’s more people than the population of Birmingham, Alabama. I weep for humanity… — Fredo N. Twittur (@fredontwittur) October 16, 2019

Save some weeping for Jen Gunter. She deserves it.

