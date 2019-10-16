Dr. Jennifer Gunter is an OB/GYN. Which is interesting, because she basically spends all her time arguing that unborn babies should never make it to delivery. In response to LiveAction’s Lila Rose tweeting about California Gov. Gavin Newsom signing a bill mandating that public colleges distribute abortion pills for free to students, Gunter tried to make Rose look like the demented one:

Who’s attacking the truth here? This tweeter called Gunter out on one of her facts:

Gunter didn’t care for that:

What a delightful woman she is.

That’s putting it mildly.

And make no mistake: the pro-abortion cause is truly a religion for some people.

Save some weeping for Jen Gunter. She deserves it.

