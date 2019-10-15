Have we ever found common ground with Shannon Watts on anything? Not that we can recall. But we’ll be damned if she’s not right about “realistic” school shooting drills.

After reading about the active shooter drills being conducted by the Santa Rosa County School District, Watts is disgusted:

There’s no data showing children enduring active shooter drills improves the outcome of an active shooter situation. There is data that shows that these drills can cause depression and anxiety in children. Schools can opt to train adult staff, but let’s stop traumatizing kids. — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) October 15, 2019

According to the article Watts linked to, the Santa Rosa County School District’s exercises only take place when children are not in school, and they’re optional for teachers and administrators. But that’s not the case everywhere. Honestly, what purpose is served by these kinds of things, other than terrifying people?

terrible, terrible, terrible. don't do this to teachers please. — Jilleen ST (@jilleen_st) October 15, 2019

We live in absolute #crazyland. This is unbelievable. — Leah Gunning Francis (@DrLeahGFrancis) October 15, 2019