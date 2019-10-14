Interesting new development in the controversy over that video depicting a fake Donald Trump violently taking down his political and media opponents. Pro-Trump memesmith @CarpeDonktum, who defended the video (he was the one not behind it) has apparently had his Twitter account suspended:

Looks like @CarpeDonktum's Twitter account was suspended in the last few minutes. He's been tweeting a lot this morning. https://t.co/6Ipw98EJWj pic.twitter.com/APqZTeuaH1 — Drew Harwell (@drewharwell) October 14, 2019

Trump’s resident meme maker and certified stable genius @CarpeDonktum has been suspended pic.twitter.com/RaoDCSvxN2 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) October 14, 2019

It’s unclear which of Twitter’s decidedly arbitrarily applied rules @CarpeDonktum violated.

Is it permanent? — Paralegal Weeb (@LegaPara) October 14, 2019

Stay tuned …

Meanwhile, this should definitely teach @CarpeDonktum a lesson:

Oh, that will surely stop him… https://t.co/BKvFRYDYTU — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) October 14, 2019

Definitely.

Well if there was one way to make sure everyone sees Carpe Donktum's dumb Trump thumping Jib Jabs, that was certainly one way to go about it. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) October 14, 2019

***

Update:

Is @CarpeDonktum’s Twitter time-out over?

So … what happened?