As Twitchy told you earlier, CNN’s Christina Macfarlane was shut down when she attempted to ask James Harden and Russell Westbrook if they will “feel differently” speaking about political and social issues going forward in light of the China mess:

James Harden and Russell Westbrook were asked if they would “feel differently” about speaking on political and societal affairs because of the events with the NBA/China. A spokesperson interrupted and informed the reporter that the players would answer basketball questions only. pic.twitter.com/zMe8uWz2hY — Alykhan Bijani (@Rockets_Insider) October 10, 2019

Pretty pathetic. Know what else is pretty pathetic? The NBA’s attempt at damage control:

NBA statement on Rockets not permitting Russell Westbrook & James Harden from answering a question about off the court issues. pic.twitter.com/4GCY83fd5g — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) October 10, 2019

Yeah, the NBA definitely doesn’t condone crackdowns on media. Just like they won’t stand for harassment of or attempts to silence people who raise questions about the NBA’s relationship with and views on the Chinese government. No, sirree.

The continued self-immolation of the @NBA is just embarrassing to watch. https://t.co/DH4OQqqjaF — Philip Klein (@philipaklein) October 10, 2019

Meanwhile:

Yes but will they get her an answer to the question she asked? https://t.co/vQJ6Q4yLnD — Persnickety (@Dawnsfire) October 10, 2019

Don’t hold your breath.