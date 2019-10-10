As Twitchy told you earlier, CNN’s Christina Macfarlane was shut down when she attempted to ask James Harden and Russell Westbrook if they will “feel differently” speaking about political and social issues going forward in light of the China mess:

Pretty pathetic. Know what else is pretty pathetic? The NBA’s attempt at damage control:

Yeah, the NBA definitely doesn’t condone crackdowns on media. Just like they won’t stand for harassment of or attempts to silence people who raise questions about the NBA’s relationship with and views on the Chinese government. No, sirree.

Meanwhile:

Don’t hold your breath.

