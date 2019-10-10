As Joe Biden’s star fades, Elizabeth Warren’s only seems to grow brighter. If she ends up being the Democratic presidential nominee, she’s gonna need a solid VP pick. Has she already settled on one?

Scoop: @ewarren has been in contact with @AndrewGillum in recent months, according to multiple sources familiar, who said the talks resemble the kind of courtship that happens when a leading presidential candidate is exploring potential VP contenders. https://t.co/UubzV3FDSm — Hanna Trudo (@HCTrudo) October 10, 2019

More from the Daily Beast:

When reached for comment about the vice presidential buzz, a Warren campaign official said, “that is baseless and not at all true.” But two sources said the talks between Warren and Gillum resemble the kind of courtship that happens when a leading presidential candidate is exploring potential vice presidential contenders. One source briefed on the communications said the two Democrats have been in contact over the course of the campaign and that it is the “strong impression” that Gillum is a possible vice presidential contender for Warren, who has risen in recent months to become a frontrunner in the 2020 primary, the source said. “If you’re trying to win Florida, I would be courting Andrew and that’s what’s happening,” a second source familiar with the conversations said.

No idea if Warren is actually seriously considering Andrew Gillum for VP, but given her own questionable character and ethics, someone like Gillum would certainly be a good match for her.

Tfw you're picking a VP for the ticket before Iowa or New Hampshire https://t.co/KqWStbVt0H — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) October 10, 2019

Tfw you snub the Governor of Georgia for the Governor of Florida — Giffs (@rebgiffs) October 10, 2019

Picking someone as ethically challenged as @AndrewGillum for the VP nom would be a poor electoral move on @ewarren’s part – but one I hope she makes 🙏🙏 https://t.co/8jd9Y1cSDp — Jon Thompson (@JonThompsonDC) October 10, 2019