Earlier today, Donald Trump tweeted about then-President Barack Obama and DACA:

President Obama said that he did not have the right to sign DACA, that it will never hold up in court. He signed it anyway! If the Supreme Court upholds DACA, it gives the President extraordinary powers, far greater than ever thought. If they do what is right and do not let…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 9, 2019

PolitiFact needed to stop him right there:

.@BarackObama didn’t say that he lacked the right to act. In contrast, he emphasized his authority to set priorities until Congress approved the DREAM Act. https://t.co/yGy35M2rxt https://t.co/oVGpDH2c2i — PolitiFact (@PolitiFact) October 9, 2019

They rated Trump’s tweet “mostly false.”

This will probably come as a huge shock to you, but it appears that PolitiFact, once again, failed to do their homework. Seung Min Kim of the Washington Post (yes, that Washington Post) stepped in to refresh PolitiFact’s memory:

Actually, Obama said this in 2011: “With respect to the notion that I can just suspend deportations through executive order, that’s just not the case, because there are laws on the books that Congress has passed” https://t.co/ussjiRayC6 — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) October 9, 2019

Well, shoot.

Nice. Fact check the "fact checkers". — FundingRENJ (@FundingRENJ) October 9, 2019

holy shit pic.twitter.com/WW47dJa3Bn — 𝔱𝔰𝔞𝔯 𝔟𝔢𝔠𝔨𝔢𝔱 𝔞𝔡𝔞𝔪𝔰 (@BecketAdams) October 9, 2019

i think this means now that politifact has to give seung min kim its Pulitzer. — 𝔱𝔰𝔞𝔯 𝔟𝔢𝔠𝔨𝔢𝔱 𝔞𝔡𝔞𝔪𝔰 (@BecketAdams) October 9, 2019

And maybe do something else: