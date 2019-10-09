Earlier today, Donald Trump tweeted about then-President Barack Obama and DACA:

PolitiFact needed to stop him right there:

They rated Trump’s tweet “mostly false.”

This will probably come as a huge shock to you, but it appears that PolitiFact, once again, failed to do their homework. Seung Min Kim of the Washington Post (yes, that Washington Post) stepped in to refresh PolitiFact’s memory:

Well, shoot.

And maybe do something else:

