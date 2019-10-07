As Twitchy told you, the Washington Free Beacon has obtained county records that strongly suggest Elizabeth Warren has been lying about having been fired from a teaching job for being “visibly pregnant.” And FiveThirtyEight’s Nate Silver thinks it’s really weird that the Free Beacon’s scoop doesn’t seem to have caught on with the mainstream media:

I don't know this is a particularly serious scandal for Warren—maybe it's something that just requirers a clear explanation from her campaign—but it's interesting that it's circulating on both conservative Twitter and Bernie Twitter but getting almost no mainstream pickup. https://t.co/z7cNzwA8KX — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) October 7, 2019

Yeah, really interesting.

I mean why would a candidate repeatedly lying and exploiting victim-narratives to gain advantage be a scandal?? https://t.co/ldjrBDVkXv — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) October 7, 2019

Yes what could possibly explain that. — George Smith (@P1B_WMichigan) October 7, 2019

Yes, what could possibly explain why the media are reluctant… https://t.co/631BnWtyom — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) October 7, 2019

It’s a huge mystery this one… https://t.co/KcbugM2Kkn — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) October 7, 2019

Crazy that mainstream media — which has allowed Warren to skate without ever admitting she’s planning to raise taxes— would ignore a potential negative story about Warren and allow her to get by without even trying to explain. https://t.co/AetcAs3MTn — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) October 7, 2019