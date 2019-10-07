As Twitchy told you, the Washington Free Beacon has obtained county records that strongly suggest Elizabeth Warren has been lying about having been fired from a teaching job for being “visibly pregnant.” And FiveThirtyEight’s Nate Silver thinks it’s really weird that the Free Beacon’s scoop doesn’t seem to have caught on with the mainstream media:

Yeah, really interesting.

