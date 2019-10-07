As Twitchy told you earlier, Kamala Harris won’t be “duped into having that conversation” about Joe Biden and Ukraine:

“I’m not going to get duped into having that conversation,” Kamala tells Fox News on question about Biden/Ukraine. “Let’s leave Joe Biden alone.” pic.twitter.com/X1fRJIbeCd — Christopher Cadelago (@ccadelago) October 7, 2019

Well, for the record, Cory Booker’s not gonna be duped, either. In fact, not only will Cory not be duped, but if you come after Joe Biden, he’ll come after you:

Cory Booker on Trump-Ukraine scandal: "If you come after Joe Biden, you're going to have to deal with me" https://t.co/eeVW2Dbkb9 pic.twitter.com/XHxwJ7UaOZ — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) October 7, 2019

More from CNN:

Democratic presidential candidate Cory Booker came to the defense of his 2020 rival former Vice President Joe Biden on Sunday as Biden continues to face unfounded attacks from President Donald Trump. “I’ve said time and time again that this is unacceptable, that if you come after Joe Biden, you’re going to have to deal with me in this case. There is no — as you said — these are baseless, unfounded, scurrilous lies, plain and simple, trying to undermine the character of one of the statesmen of our country, not our party, but our country. And so, yeah, you’ve got a problem with me,” Booker told CNN’s Ana Cabrera on “Newsroom.” “I can’t speak for this in a political context,” the New Jersey senator added. “This is just me as an American to see these kinds of attacks and whether it’s the lies this President tells about Joe Biden, or lies that he tells about other American citizens, to demean and denigrate them.”

Got that? Spartacus isn’t messing around.

Could Cory Booker be any more transparent?

