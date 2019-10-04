Uh-oh … is Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez starting to lose interest in her precious impeachment crusade?

AOC already bored with impeachment: 'I'm over it' https://t.co/CjNAxbWaeL — Kerry Picket (@KerryPicket) October 4, 2019

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez told constituents at a town hall on Thursday that she was tired of her party's current efforts to impeach President Trump, saying she's "over it." (reports @KerryPicket) https://t.co/9ZaA7yS0Jn — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) October 4, 2019

Oh?

Whelp! Democratic leadership has spoken. ¯_(ツ)_/¯ https://t.co/Gg1PdGhlJm — Alex VanNess (@thealexvanness) October 4, 2019

Ha!

To be fair, though, AOC didn’t exactly say that she’s not in favor of impeachment, but rather that it’s not going to solve the long-term problems facing America. Namely, social and economic and racial injustice. But still, this doesn’t exactly make her sound terribly confident in Dems’ impeachment prospects.

More from the Washington Examiner:

“I think the whole thing is boring,” Ocasio-Cortez, 29, said Thursday at the Queens Library event. “He should have been impeached a long time ago. I’m over it. And so that’s how I feel about it because we’ve got work to do.” Ocasio-Cortez is a breakout star of the House Democratic freshman class, which helped give the party its first majority in eight years. She got to Congress by beating a member of the House Democratic leadership in her 2018 primary challenge. … “Impeachment of this president is the short-term action we need to preserve our democracy,” Ocasio-Cortez said at the town hall. “But if we are really going to thrive as a country, we need to make long-term investments and keep our eyes on the prize of social and economic and racial justice in the United States of America. And that’s what this is all about.”

AOC’s nothing if not a big-picture kind of gal. She’s all about keeping things in perspective, that one.

smh millennial attention spans. — trick-or-treater (@neontaster) October 4, 2019