Earlier today, GOP Sen. Mitt Romney weighed in on Donald Trump’s push for China to investigate Joe and Hunter Biden. Unsurprisingly, Romney was very critical:

Media firefighters were all over Romney’s remarks:

Sorry, beg their pardon?

Where were all these people to praise Mitt Romney’s stunning bravery when Romney was speaking out about Russia? Where were they to defend him from the Democrats’ maliciously dishonest smears? Oh, that’s right. They were using their platforms to drag him through the mud in order to protect their god-king Barack Obama. Their efforts resulted in President Trump and now they’re trying to pretend they had nothing to do with it.

Forgive us if their strange new respect for Romney rings insanely hollow.

Seriously.

