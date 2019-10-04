Earlier today, GOP Sen. Mitt Romney weighed in on Donald Trump’s push for China to investigate Joe and Hunter Biden. Unsurprisingly, Romney was very critical:

When the only American citizen President Trump singles out for China’s investigation is his political opponent in the midst of the Democratic nomination process, it strains credulity to suggest that it is anything other than politically motivated. — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) October 4, 2019

By all appearances, the President’s brazen and unprecedented appeal to China and to Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden is wrong and appalling. — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) October 4, 2019

Media firefighters were all over Romney’s remarks:

A lone voice in the GOP… for now. https://t.co/a4sMKL12fD — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) October 4, 2019

Several senior Republicans have expressed this sentiment privately, but @MittRomney stands virtually alone in saying this out loud…. https://t.co/0OHLoHQPQ2 — Jeff Zeleny (@jeffzeleny) October 4, 2019

I'm usually pretty skeptical of Republican Senators' Trump handwringing, but this from @MittRomney seems like pretty strong stuff? pic.twitter.com/O7sWjgyGpv — Zack Beauchamp (@zackbeauchamp) October 4, 2019

I’d forgotten what vertebrates sounded like. — Helen Kennedy (@HelenKennedy) October 4, 2019

Once again, the first Republican lawmaker to speak out is @MittRomney >https://t.co/N8GGgxpsUf — Jonathan Martin (@jmartNYT) October 4, 2019

Romney takes a lot of (deserved) criticism for not speaking out on Trump more, but this is way, way further than most Senate Republicans are going. It's an important start, and a signal to his colleagues that won't be alone if they speak out. So good for Romney. https://t.co/XSLt4OrBXV — Ezra Klein (@ezraklein) October 4, 2019

Some day, @MittRomney, your party will appreciate your courage in standing for principle rather than personality cult. https://t.co/xjuOz9fbj3 — Nicholas Kristof (@NickKristof) October 4, 2019

Sorry, beg their pardon?

Where were all these people to praise Mitt Romney’s stunning bravery when Romney was speaking out about Russia? Where were they to defend him from the Democrats’ maliciously dishonest smears? Oh, that’s right. They were using their platforms to drag him through the mud in order to protect their god-king Barack Obama. Their efforts resulted in President Trump and now they’re trying to pretend they had nothing to do with it.

Forgive us if their strange new respect for Romney rings insanely hollow.

I see the types of people who once mocked Romney for warning about Russia and/or accused him of racism and sexism now think he's a statesman — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) October 4, 2019

the guy who straps dogs to his car with binders full of women is saving the country — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) October 4, 2019

The same media pining for Mitt Romney to save the country from Trump now accused him of giving people cancer in 2012. Sorry, but you'll forgive me for doubting the sincerity of your admiration. — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) October 4, 2019

Watching the hacks who trashed Mitt Romney as a tax-dodging, cancer-spreading, Muppet-ravaging, dog-torturing vampire capitalist promise him respect and an exalted place in history if he helps bring Trump down will remind a LOT of people why they voted for Trump. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) October 4, 2019

Seriously.

It's going to be hilarious when the media praising Romney right now takes a dump on him the next time a vote for a judge comes up. — RBe (@RBPundit) October 4, 2019