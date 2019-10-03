Interesting development in the whistleblower saga, via Jake Tapper:
Breaking — A source familiar with the investigation prompted by the whistleblower tells me that the “indicia of bias of an arguable political bias on the part“ of the whistleblower referred to by the Intel Community IG, is that the whistleblower is a Registered Democrat.
— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) October 3, 2019
The attorney for the whistleblower declined to offer a comment.
— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) October 3, 2019
If the whistleblower is indeed a Democrat, that wouldn’t exactly come as a major surprise.
I’m shocked, I tell you. SHOCKED! https://t.co/XmVfEBWhqG
— Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) October 3, 2019
Trying to find my shocked face. https://t.co/BgM4pkbWT9
— Jessica Fletcher (@heckyessica) October 3, 2019
We’re sure it’s around here somewhere.
***
Update:
2/ The attorney for the whistleblower declined to comment.
The IG said "such evidence did not change my determination that the complaint relating to the urgent concern 'appears credible' particularly given the other information the ICIG obtained during its preliminary review."
— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) October 3, 2019