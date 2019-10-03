Interesting development in the whistleblower saga, via Jake Tapper:

Breaking — A source familiar with the investigation prompted by the whistleblower tells me that the “indicia of bias of an arguable political bias on the part“ of the whistleblower referred to by the Intel Community IG, is that the whistleblower is a Registered Democrat. — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) October 3, 2019

The attorney for the whistleblower declined to offer a comment. — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) October 3, 2019

If the whistleblower is indeed a Democrat, that wouldn’t exactly come as a major surprise.

Trying to find my shocked face. https://t.co/BgM4pkbWT9 — Jessica Fletcher (@heckyessica) October 3, 2019

We’re sure it’s around here somewhere.

