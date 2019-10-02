All this impeachment talk has been nothing if not very sexy, but today, it got even sexier when dating site/app OkCupid got in on the action:

Do you feel Trump should be impeached? #ImpeachmentInquiry — OkCupid (@okcupid) October 2, 2019

Can’t believe they didn’t bust out a peach emoji for extra added super-juicy sexiness.

when your social media intern says they're ready to handle the brand account but just jumps on viral trends because they don't get how social media actually works https://t.co/KUbu90uodx — Shoshana Weissmann, Sloth Committee Chair 🦥 (@senatorshoshana) October 2, 2019

Heh.

From OKCupid… what the hell…? — Hotep Dad Max (@HotepDadMax) October 2, 2019

OkStupid weighs in — Ken Meyer (@Kcmeyer6971) October 2, 2019

What does this have to do with dating? — Slice Of Pi Design ₿⚡-❤️ my #2A 💯 (@SliceOfPiDesign) October 2, 2019

Not much, but that’s actually kind of OK because this whole thing has been a circus anyway.

For what it’s worth, though, at least one tweeter is taking OkCupid’s poll seriously:

Depends on which answer gets me laid the most https://t.co/yOOsNPL6Wv — 👻 Bob “Spooky ghost of Bin Laden” Malak 👻 (@bob_malak) October 2, 2019

Get some.