Donald Trump’s thinly veiled suggestions that anyone who crosses him should be punished severely or possibly executed aren’t really doing much to elevate the political discourse or restore some semblance of decorum … maybe Maxine Waters can help with that:

Oh.

Trending

Almost?

Sounds about right.

Well, if you’re keeping score at home, remember that “mob language” is perfectly acceptable when the Left is speaking it.

***

Related:

DANGEROUS: Maxine Waters accidentally just gave the IDEAL campaign speech for Donald Trump

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Donald TrumpimpeachmentimprisonmentMaxine Watersmob languageprisonsolitary confinementspywhistleblower