Donald Trump’s thinly veiled suggestions that anyone who crosses him should be punished severely or possibly executed aren’t really doing much to elevate the political discourse or restore some semblance of decorum … maybe Maxine Waters can help with that:

I'm calling on the GOP to stop Trump's filthy talk of whistleblowers being spies & using mob language implying they should be killed. Impeachment is not good enough for Trump. He needs to be imprisoned & placed in solitary confinement. But for now, impeachment is the imperative. — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) October 1, 2019

Oh.

This is almost self-parody https://t.co/cnVyA3Ryj3 — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) October 1, 2019

Almost?

Normal political situation in the country where elected officials are accusing eachother of treason and asking for one or the other to be put in jail or solitary confinement. https://t.co/HgXa35OBLc — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) October 1, 2019

Sounds about right.

Would you consider this "mob language" https://t.co/TdY4rXmLeQ — TMarieBisMe ✌🏼️🇺🇸 👠 (@tmarieBisMe) October 1, 2019

Well, if you’re keeping score at home, remember that “mob language” is perfectly acceptable when the Left is speaking it.

***

