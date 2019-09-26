Donald Trump seemed to be weathering the impeachment storm fairly well. So, naturally, he had to find a way to screw it up. Inspired by the whistleblower stuff, this is the approach he seems to have settled on at the moment:
NEW: Trump rips the whistle-blower at a private meeting with UN staff: "They're almost a spy."
"Who gave the whistle-blower the information? Because that's close to a spy."https://t.co/8OLSxoRbzD
— Eli Stokols (@EliStokols) September 26, 2019
Trump: "You know what we used to do in the old days when we were smart? Right? The spies and treason, we used to handle it a little differently than we do now." https://t.co/8OLSxoRbzD
— Eli Stokols (@EliStokols) September 26, 2019
Oh.
Unbelievable. https://t.co/3Gh3YM2MWb
— Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) September 26, 2019
It’s actually pretty believable, unfortunately.
Anybody on the fence about whether the guy deserves whistleblower protection, Trump's contribution to the debate: https://t.co/WPcdTlNgvv
— Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) September 26, 2019
We can’t drain the swamp until we [checks notes] execute the swamp-drainers for treason https://t.co/2IQSDq6sK0
— Allahpundit (@allahpundit) September 26, 2019