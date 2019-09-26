Donald Trump seemed to be weathering the impeachment storm fairly well. So, naturally, he had to find a way to screw it up. Inspired by the whistleblower stuff, this is the approach he seems to have settled on at the moment:

NEW: Trump rips the whistle-blower at a private meeting with UN staff: "They're almost a spy." "Who gave the whistle-blower the information? Because that's close to a spy."https://t.co/8OLSxoRbzD — Eli Stokols (@EliStokols) September 26, 2019

Trump: "You know what we used to do in the old days when we were smart? Right? The spies and treason, we used to handle it a little differently than we do now." https://t.co/8OLSxoRbzD — Eli Stokols (@EliStokols) September 26, 2019

Oh.

It’s actually pretty believable, unfortunately.

Anybody on the fence about whether the guy deserves whistleblower protection, Trump's contribution to the debate: https://t.co/WPcdTlNgvv — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) September 26, 2019