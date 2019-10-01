As Twitchy told you earlier, Donald Trump thought it would be a great idea to congratulate Chinese President Xi Jinping on the 70th anniversary of the communists coming to power. Only hours after a Hong Kong protester was shot, no less.

That was a really, really stupid thing to do and Trump’s been getting pounded for it.

That said, as Jeryl Bier points out, a decision that tone-deaf and appalling is not unprecedented:

Gross.

It’s important to point out that Bier’s not suggesting that Hillary Clinton licking China’s boots makes what Trump did any less shameful, but rather that some of our high-ranking government officials seem to have a problem acknowledging that communism and authoritarianism are terrible.

Here’s a parting piece of advice for anyone else who’s thinking of giving props to oppressive communist regimes:

