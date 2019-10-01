As Twitchy told you earlier, Donald Trump thought it would be a great idea to congratulate Chinese President Xi Jinping on the 70th anniversary of the communists coming to power. Only hours after a Hong Kong protester was shot, no less.

Congratulations to President Xi and the Chinese people on the 70th Anniversary of the People’s Republic of China! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 1, 2019

That was a really, really stupid thing to do and Trump’s been getting pounded for it.

That said, as Jeryl Bier points out, a decision that tone-deaf and appalling is not unprecedented:

You know who else congratulated China on the anniversary of the Communist takeover? Yup. @HillaryClinton on behalf of @BarackObama. https://t.co/9uSbEU56k7 pic.twitter.com/n3BeYMo3Pf — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) October 1, 2019

Gross.

It was bad then too — Destructive Chemistry (@DestructiveChem) October 1, 2019

Wrong then. Wrong now — Supply Side Gaslighting (@82_and_0) October 1, 2019

It's ALWAYS wrong. — Ge🎑rge Wept (@GeorgeWept) October 1, 2019

It’s important to point out that Bier’s not suggesting that Hillary Clinton licking China’s boots makes what Trump did any less shameful, but rather that some of our high-ranking government officials seem to have a problem acknowledging that communism and authoritarianism are terrible.

As my momma used to say “two wrongs don’t make a right”. But it’s still good to know — JustSusan (@sjwillad) October 1, 2019

Here’s a parting piece of advice for anyone else who’s thinking of giving props to oppressive communist regimes: