President Trump congratulated President Xi on the 70th anniversary of the creation the People’s Republic of China by Mao Zedong, often refereed to as “the biggest mass murderer in the history of the world“:

This is . . . not good:

Does he really want another Nixon comparison right now?

The senior editor of China Daily, however, thanked the president for his kind words:

This tweet comes hours after a report of a Hong Kong protester shot by a live round:

The charitable interpretation is that it’s to help trade negotiations maybe?

