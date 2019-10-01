President Trump congratulated President Xi on the 70th anniversary of the creation the People’s Republic of China by Mao Zedong, often refereed to as “the biggest mass murderer in the history of the world“:

Congratulations to President Xi and the Chinese people on the 70th Anniversary of the People’s Republic of China! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 1, 2019

This is . . . not good:

DO 👏NOT 👏CONGRATULATE 👏COMMUNIST 👏REGIMES👏 (did I do the clapping thing right?) https://t.co/JRfslEi2UE — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) October 1, 2019

Too bad all of their dead countrymen they've killed before and after they were born weren't here to commemorate it with you. https://t.co/AaJbLadOgl — Steve Deace (@SteveDeaceShow) October 1, 2019

Trump: “Everywhere socialism or communism has been tried, it has produced suffering, corruption, and decay.” Also Trump: https://t.co/mrWT9chUzb — Windsor Mann (@WindsorMann) October 1, 2019

Does he really want another Nixon comparison right now?

The senior editor of China Daily, however, thanked the president for his kind words:

This tweet comes hours after a report of a Hong Kong protester shot by a live round:

Trump congratulates China on its anniversary of Communist Party rule hours after Hong Kong police shot a protester, with a live round, for the first time, since those protests began. https://t.co/Aw20OaxwdZ — Peter Alexander (@PeterAlexander) October 1, 2019

The charitable interpretation is that it’s to help trade negotiations maybe?

A bit discordant to laud communism abroad and decry socialism at home but it's obvious he thinks this is a smart play for the trade war or something https://t.co/WEwRvKUd5q — Sam Stein (@samstein) October 1, 2019

