President Trump congratulated President Xi on the 70th anniversary of the creation the People’s Republic of China by Mao Zedong, often refereed to as “the biggest mass murderer in the history of the world“:
Congratulations to President Xi and the Chinese people on the 70th Anniversary of the People’s Republic of China!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 1, 2019
This is . . . not good:
DO 👏NOT 👏CONGRATULATE 👏COMMUNIST 👏REGIMES👏 (did I do the clapping thing right?) https://t.co/JRfslEi2UE
— Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) October 1, 2019
Too bad all of their dead countrymen they've killed before and after they were born weren't here to commemorate it with you. https://t.co/AaJbLadOgl
— Steve Deace (@SteveDeaceShow) October 1, 2019
Trump: “Everywhere socialism or communism has been tried, it has produced suffering, corruption, and decay.”
Also Trump: https://t.co/mrWT9chUzb
— Windsor Mann (@WindsorMann) October 1, 2019
Delete this https://t.co/7LWaO1GFyS
— Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) October 1, 2019
Grotesque. https://t.co/ZSLJpvVPfE
— Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) October 1, 2019
Does he really want another Nixon comparison right now?
Nixonian https://t.co/xJizMwePxy
— Eli Lake (@EliLake) October 1, 2019
The senior editor of China Daily, however, thanked the president for his kind words:
Thank you, Mr. President. https://t.co/aMLuxo8aTV
— Wang Hao (@hongfenghuang) October 1, 2019
This tweet comes hours after a report of a Hong Kong protester shot by a live round:
Trump congratulates China on its anniversary of Communist Party rule hours after Hong Kong police shot a protester, with a live round, for the first time, since those protests began. https://t.co/Aw20OaxwdZ
— Peter Alexander (@PeterAlexander) October 1, 2019
The charitable interpretation is that it’s to help trade negotiations maybe?
A bit discordant to laud communism abroad and decry socialism at home but it's obvious he thinks this is a smart play for the trade war or something https://t.co/WEwRvKUd5q
— Sam Stein (@samstein) October 1, 2019
***