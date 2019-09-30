Democrats can’t seem to stop reminding us that corporate money is evil. Except, of course, for when it’s not.

Democrats seek lobbyist and corporate cash to fund convention, even as Warren and Sanders rail against such influence. Good story by @MaggieSeverns & @theodoricmeyer : https://t.co/8v3oUPQwOJ

Politico’s Maggie Severns and Theodoric Meyer write:

Two top operatives planning the Democratic Party’s 2020 convention in Milwaukee went to K Street last week to pitch lobbyists on their plans for the $70 million event.

Against the backdrop of the Democratic primary, it was an awkward pairing — representatives for special interests meeting with top Democrats while the party’s leading presidential candidates reject corporate PAC and lobbyist cash. But Democratic National Committee officials explained during the meeting how corporations can help foot the bill for the convention, regardless of who the nominee is, addressing some lobbyists’ worries that a crusading left-wing nominee like Bernie Sanders or Elizabeth Warren could try to reject corporate money, embarrassing convention sponsors.