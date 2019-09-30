Democrats can’t seem to stop reminding us that corporate money is evil. Except, of course, for when it’s not.
Politico’s Maggie Severns and Theodoric Meyer write:
Two top operatives planning the Democratic Party’s 2020 convention in Milwaukee went to K Street last week to pitch lobbyists on their plans for the $70 million event.
Against the backdrop of the Democratic primary, it was an awkward pairing — representatives for special interests meeting with top Democrats while the party’s leading presidential candidates reject corporate PAC and lobbyist cash. But Democratic National Committee officials explained during the meeting how corporations can help foot the bill for the convention, regardless of who the nominee is, addressing some lobbyists’ worries that a crusading left-wing nominee like Bernie Sanders or Elizabeth Warren could try to reject corporate money, embarrassing convention sponsors.
The DNC doesn’t plan to return any corporate money that is donated to the convention regardless of the nominee, convention CEO Joe Solmonese told POLITICO. But the corporate money issue is just one challenge facing Democrats preparing for the capstone event of their 2020 nominating process, from low unionization rates in Milwaukee hotels — a potential hitch for labor groups important to the Democratic Party — to the logistics of squeezing the party into its smallest convention host city since 1988. As the presidential candidates fight through a long primary season, those responsible for the convention are embarking on their own protracted labor.
Awkward.
What else would you expect?