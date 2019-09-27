Luxury apartment dweller Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is very concerned that generally speaking, Americans have some money. Because it’s not fair:

.@AOC: "40M Americans are living in poverty right now, and if the poverty line was… at what some people think it should be — about $38,000 a year — we would be shocked at how much the richest society on the planet is allowing so much of its people to live in destitution." pic.twitter.com/h2ETkSvJX8 — The Hill (@thehill) September 27, 2019

There’s that patented AOC brilliance again!

I don’t think she knows what the word destitution means. — Jorden (@magnonjc) September 27, 2019

To be fair, she didn’t say “destitution”; she said “destitute.” Because she’s as good at grammar as she is at economics.

"If we redefine what constitutes poverty, you'd be amazed how many people we could call poor!" https://t.co/i4ZWpjwZ6R — Phil (@philllosoraptor) September 27, 2019

38k/year is poverty in AOC's mind..? Wow! — Agent K (@theagentk) September 27, 2019

I’m sorry, $38,000 as the poverty line? That is full on insanity. https://t.co/JMW7mQILwP — Amanda Prestigiacomo (@AmandaPresto) September 27, 2019

By the world's standard the poorest person in America is rich. — ttlaurent (@ttlaurent) September 27, 2019

America, where even our poor are wealthy. https://t.co/pPLm9fzAYw — Dr. Kankokage (@kankokage) September 27, 2019

What a terrible country.