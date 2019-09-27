Being a raging racist didn’t get Sarah Jeong fired from the New York Times … but maybe she can test their limits some more:

Alrighty then.

Trending

It’s definitely not without personal risk. Which raises the question: What, exactly, is Sarah Jeong trying to do?

“Fascinating” is certainly one way of putting it.

Hey, man. YOLO.

To be fair, these days, they’re not exactly known for having great judgment.

Snort.

In any event, this much is for sure:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: cancellationsnew york timesSarah Jeongsubscription cancellationssubscriptions