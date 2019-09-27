Being a raging racist didn’t get Sarah Jeong fired from the New York Times … but maybe she can test their limits some more:

I’m as frustrated with @nytimes as anyone. But an individual canceling a subscription does nothing. It’s self-indulgent. It’s not a movement or a boycott. Even if it did matter it would hurt many great journalists like @nhannahjones @sarahjeong and @jbouie. — Siva Vaidhyanathan🗽🤘🏽 (@sivavaid) September 26, 2019

You’re wrong. NYT does pay attention to subscriber cancellations. It’s one of the metrics for “outrage” that they take to distinguish between “real” outrage and superficial outrage. What subscribers say can back up dissenting views inside the paper about what it should do and be. — sarah jeong (@sarahjeong) September 27, 2019

I’ve eschewed children and a mortgage exactly so I can have the freedom to follow my conscience. I will not dissuade anyone else from following their conscience as well. — sarah jeong (@sarahjeong) September 27, 2019

Alrighty then.

Thank you for saying this. I know it’s not without personal risk. — joy division tshirt ⛰️ (@atxnyc) September 27, 2019

It’s definitely not without personal risk. Which raises the question: What, exactly, is Sarah Jeong trying to do?

holy moly what a fascinating exchange pic.twitter.com/JA3OqD40Ur — Derek Thompson (@DKThomp) September 27, 2019

“Fascinating” is certainly one way of putting it.

Incredible. NYT editor egging on subscription cancellations so some faction in-house can say "see I told you so" https://t.co/zJrQUq8NOc — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) September 27, 2019

Hey, man. YOLO.

Destroying your paper to own the libs. — GayP*triot (@AmericanHomocon) September 27, 2019

does Sarah Jeong realize the Times can cancel her paycheck — Kyle Smith (@rkylesmith) September 27, 2019

How can the NYT employ someone actively trying to sabotage their paper? @deanbaquet ? https://t.co/Sl3V22NoWj — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 27, 2019

To be fair, these days, they’re not exactly known for having great judgment.

I admire her for staying true to her brand pic.twitter.com/qpK5dwyHt4 — Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) September 27, 2019

Snort.

A lot of NYT’s recent problems have been coming from the opinion side. It was opinion that screwed up handling of the Kavanaugh book excerpt. And now here’s an opinion editor openly telling the public that canceled subscriptions will help with office politics over news reporting. https://t.co/rZkLSaiiDx — Josh Barro (@jbarro) September 27, 2019

In any event, this much is for sure: