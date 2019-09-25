In case you missed it, the Washington Post had a hot scoop on acting DNI Joseph Maguire:

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham pushed back against the WaPo’s report:

Hmmm.

Well, there’s an easy way to clear this up. What does Maguire himself have to say?

Huh.

So, Grisham was right to call out WaPo? Imagine that.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional text and tweets.

Update:

Hold up, everybody. John Harwood’s still not convinced by Maguire’s own words:

And ’round and ’round we go.

