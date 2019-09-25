In case you missed it, the Washington Post had a hot scoop on acting DNI Joseph Maguire:
Trump's intelligence chief threatened to quit if White House forced him to stonewall Congress on whistleblower, officials say
— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) September 25, 2019
White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham pushed back against the WaPo’s report:
This is actually not true. And we would have gone on the record to say that if the @washingtonpost had given us more than 6 minutes (literally) to respond.
— Stephanie Grisham (@PressSec) September 25, 2019
BREAKING: Maguire threatened to resign if he wasn't allowed to testify freely
— Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) September 25, 2019
"In essence, Maguire was serving notice that he intended to cooperate with lawmakers unless the White House moved forward with a legal case to prevent him from doing so, the officials said."
"In essence": seems like WaPo or anon officials were extrapolating a threat to resign.
— Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) September 25, 2019
Well, there’s an easy way to clear this up. What does Maguire himself have to say?
ADNI MAGUIRE STATEMENT:
"At no time have I considered resigning my position since assuming this role on Aug. 16, 2019. I have never quit anything in my life, and I am not going to start now.
— Olivia Gazis (@Olivia_Gazis) September 25, 2019
I am committed to leading the Intelligence Community to address the diverse and complex threats facing our nation."
— Olivia Gazis (@Olivia_Gazis) September 25, 2019
Acting DNI chief shoots down WaPo story
— David S. Joachim (@davidjoachim) September 25, 2020
So, Grisham was right to call out WaPo? Imagine that.
That was fast.
— Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) September 25, 2019
Media making shit up.
— RBe (@RBPundit) September 25, 2019
— RBe (@RBPundit) September 25, 2019
So happy the @washingtonpost burns their credibility yet again.
— Paige Sullivan (@PaigeSully88) September 25, 2019
Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional text and tweets.
Update:
Hold up, everybody. John Harwood’s still not convinced by Maguire’s own words:
more specifically, he denied that he "considered" resigning (which might not rule out threatening it to others)
— John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) September 25, 2019
And ’round and ’round we go.