Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff has been out there leading the charge to prove that Donald Trump deserves to be impeached and run out on a rail. So, what does he think about the newly released transcript of the call between Trump and the Ukrainian president? Does he have his smoking gun at last?

House Intel Chairman @RepAdamSchiff: “The notes of the call reflect a conversation far more damning than I or many others had imagined.” pic.twitter.com/ijmIuYIdJ5 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 25, 2019

Is that so?

Um, what did you read? It lacks the quid-pro-quo you guys latched onto, @repadamschiff. https://t.co/0alg21r71c — Feisty Ginger (@mchastain81) September 25, 2019

Apparently even Schiff knows it’s not the silver bullet he and the Democrats were looking for:

Adam Schiff: “There is no quid pro quo necessary to betray your country or your oath of office. Even though many read this as a quid pro quo. I’m not concerned whether it is a quid pro quo or not. Ukraine understood what this president wanted.” — Dan Berman (@DHBerman) September 25, 2019

Wait … what?

Yesterday Schiff noted how concerning Trump’s claimed quid pro quo was and now with the transcript out and no evidence of quid pro quo, he says today it’s no longer important. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) September 25, 2019

That's strange, because up until now, the quid pro quo was what this was all about. — Cancel Cultcher (@beauxtx1) September 25, 2019

Schiff sure sounds like a guy who is backing away from the original marketing of this story as a quid pro quo https://t.co/oTU2FOpiyM — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) September 25, 2019

So if even Adam Schiff is backing away from the “quid pro quo” stuff, what, exactly, do the Democrats have?

Doesn’t look like this is working out as well as a lot of Dems said it would.