Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff has been out there leading the charge to prove that Donald Trump deserves to be impeached and run out on a rail. So, what does he think about the newly released transcript of the call between Trump and the Ukrainian president? Does he have his smoking gun at last?

Is that so?

Apparently even Schiff knows it’s not the silver bullet he and the Democrats were looking for:

Trending

Wait … what?

So if even Adam Schiff is backing away from the “quid pro quo” stuff, what, exactly, do the Democrats have?

Doesn’t look like this is working out as well as a lot of Dems said it would.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Adam SchiffDonald Trumpquid pro quoUkraine