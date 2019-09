Finally! Joe Biden seems to have stumbled upon a winning campaign strategy:

File this in the 'why is Biden even running for president?' drawer. Reporter mentions Iowa's economy is booming. Reporter: "Why should people want to make a change?" Biden: "Well that's up to them to decide." Reporter: Well make your case?" Biden: "I'm not going to." pic.twitter.com/edmWgsDgRK — Andrew Clark (@AndrewHClark) September 23, 2019

Make a case for voting for him? Yeah, why the hell would Joe Biden wanna go and do a thing like that?

We honestly can’t decide whether this is hilarious or just sad. Maybe a little bit of both.

Even Biden doesn't know why Biden should be President lol — Stringfellow Hawke (@GobsofTexas) September 23, 2019

Why did anyone think he would be a good candidate the THIRD time? https://t.co/cEE10QDUbc — Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) September 23, 2019

Beats the hell out of us. And out of him, evidently.