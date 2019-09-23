As Twitchy told you earlier, protesters took to the streets of D.C. today to fight climate change by … shutting down traffic and pissing people off. Because that’s the ticket! Anyway, it seems their crusade also includes a map of “the corporations, lobbyists, trade cartels, and government institutions that are most responsible for creating the climate crisis.” What the protesters are expected to do with such information is anybody’s guess. Except no, it really isn’t:

just a humble tweeter but I think that the climate protesters publishing a map of their political opponents' offices and labeling them as "criminals" and "cartels" might be sorta dangerous! pic.twitter.com/jk8az9dxHb — Logan Dobson (@LoganDobson) September 23, 2019

Maybe just a little bit. But hey, it’s OK when they do it, right?

Hey, if they put bullseyes on them and left it at that, it’d be fine — John (@vajohna) September 23, 2019

Oh well. At least they kinda got one thing right:

They also list the @EPA as a "climate criminal" — Dan Goldwasser (@dgoldwas) September 23, 2019

They’re not entirely wrong