This gif of teen climate activist Greta Thunberg appearing to give Donald Trump the death glare has been making the rounds today:

If a picture is worth 1,000 words then this GIF is worth 100,000 #ClimateWeek2019 pic.twitter.com/AqXdeUzgk3 — NowThis (@nowthisnews) September 23, 2019

Well damn. *I* almost gave her my lunch money… https://t.co/nVqAAY56SQ — Elon James White (@elonjames) September 23, 2019

Greta Thunberg’s glare at Donald Trump is giving me the energy to get through this Monday pic.twitter.com/xdM0rdI2ln — Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) September 23, 2019

what a moment in human history https://t.co/6GIxQWK6i5 — Bruce Arthur (@bruce_arthur) September 23, 2019

It also caught the attention of Democratic presidential hopeful Julián Castro:

I think a lot of us can relate. pic.twitter.com/NgOqVZ3Ym6 — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) September 23, 2019

Castro loved that gif so much, he’s made it his pinned tweet:

But Donald Trump is immature or something.

I'm not surprised you can relate to a 16-year-old. https://t.co/hmvv1unOGx — BT (@back_ttys) September 23, 2019

To being a brainwashed angry child? — Bliff (@BliffHenderson) September 23, 2019

To child abuse? — J.Maxx (@Libertarian247) September 23, 2019

It speaks really well of Castro’s character that he’s applauding Thunberg for giving Trump the stinkeye instead of asking why Thunberg’s being exploited by the adults who are supposed to be concerned for her welfare.

No, we actually are appalled at the condition of her mental and physical health and your shameful use of this sick child. — NicoleW (@Nicoles2Cents20) September 23, 2019

Sorry, Julián, but this doesn’t make Trump look bad; it makes you look bad.