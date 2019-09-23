This gif of teen climate activist Greta Thunberg appearing to give Donald Trump the death glare has been making the rounds today:

It also caught the attention of Democratic presidential hopeful Julián Castro:

Castro loved that gif so much, he’s made it his pinned tweet:

But Donald Trump is immature or something.

It speaks really well of Castro’s character that he’s applauding Thunberg for giving Trump the stinkeye instead of asking why Thunberg’s being exploited by the adults who are supposed to be concerned for her welfare.

Sorry, Julián, but this doesn’t make Trump look bad; it makes you look bad.

Tags: Donald TrumpGIFGreta ThunbergJulián Castro