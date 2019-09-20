No matter the issue, Bette Midler’s always got a take. Especially when it comes to Donald Trump and how to beat him:

Just as charming as ever. But even more than that, she’s clearly brilliant.

But even more than being charming and brilliant, she’s got her finger on the pulse of the African-American community and is finding new ways to endear herself to them.

Bette's getting roasted! — Jennifer Alvarez (@Made_In_Japan76) September 20, 2019

And how:

Have you spoken to white women? — Valerie Complex (@ValerieComplex) September 20, 2019

You need to be talking to your suburban white lady friends… they elected trump not us. — Ann Marie (@AnnMarieDownin1) September 20, 2019

Hi, white liberals need to stop pressuring black people into saving us. Black women are already very invested in the party-even though the party has often abandoned them. It's on white people to work on other white people. You could have addressed this message to Taylor Swift — Mangy Jay (@magi_jay) September 20, 2019

Go talk to your 53% voting for Trump sistren and LEAVE US ALONE. We’ve done enough and it’s clearly unappreciated. Always with the hands out asking for more. pic.twitter.com/0rCoULnxib — Azure Writes Books About: 💃🏿🔮👩🏾‍🎤💗🦸🏾‍♀️🛸 (@azurebowie) September 19, 2019

White women overwhelmingly voted him in office… Now our women (who aren't brain dead) are waking up and saying, hey you know what? Maybe we need to stay on code along with our men the way white women did with theirs and vote for Trump.. address white women with this 😒😒 #yawn pic.twitter.com/FHEH6qgGjA — Soulbruddae63🇺🇸👽 (@soulbruddae63) September 20, 2019

Wouldn’t it be amazing if YOU and y’all’s #WhiteGirlHive mobilized them trifling WHITE WOMEN that voted for that asshole instead of asking Black women to swoop in save y’all from yourselves? Thanks. pic.twitter.com/TtsuodXFij — Kellee Terrell (@kelleent) September 20, 2019

Black women (who are the majority of Beyonce fans) already did their jobs. Y'all figure it out this time. — L. Fisherman (@D0MXNXQUE) September 19, 2019

Nah we’re good he has a 3% approval rating among black women. We voted overwhelmingly for HRC. This ain’t on us, it’s on y’all. We aren’t carrying this while trying to keep our kids alive ma’am. Talk to your friends — Tanya ✨🏳️‍🌈 (@TEE1031) September 20, 2019

Why, exactly, is that *our* job? Holla at the 52% of your folks who wouldn't support their own. Gather them first, and some of them are in the hive… — Bärí A. Williams (@BariAWilliams) September 20, 2019

You should probably talk to the 53% of white women who voted for Trump instead of expecting black women to carry this water. — roxane gay (@rgay) September 20, 2019

Wouldn't it be even better if white women stopped expecting Black women to clean up their messes? After all, 53% of y'all are why we're here. — Torraine Walker (@TorraineWalker) September 20, 2019

Respectfully, Ms. M, women who look like Beyoncé did not elect Trump. Women who look like *us* did. We need to get our white ladies in line before we ask women of color to mobilize yet again to save our asses in a system where they are not nor have ever been treated equally. — ashlie atkinson (@ashlieatkinson) September 20, 2019

M’am, go talk to your own ppl first. — ͏s͏pooky scorpio 🎃🦂 (@burrmehhoh) September 20, 2019

53% of white women voted for Trump. 25% of Latinas did so. Only 3% of Black women did. Any wonder why the hashtag #VoteLikeABlackWoman is trending? Get your own peeps together Bette Midler pic.twitter.com/o6ktez1a5j — Monica Roberts (@TransGriot) September 20, 2019

Yeah Bette, Black Women did and have kept doing our job in this area. You really need to be talking to your white Sisters about voting in their best interests.

Perhaps YOU throw a free concert to mobilize. — Serious Black (@NicsuPR) September 20, 2019

Nice going, Bette. Again.

She’s a guiding light when it comes to race relations.

"And they all behave the same because they follow Beyonce!" -Liberals — Federalist Musket🇺🇸 (@Patriot_Musket) September 20, 2019

Such a treasure.