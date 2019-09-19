As Twitchy told you earlier, “The Education of Brett Kavanaugh: An Investigation” authors Robin Pogrebin and Kate Kelly have decided that the new ticket to digging themselves out of their grave is to claim that Brett Kavanaugh told them that he’d only grant them an interview if they lied about talking to him.

NY Times reporters say Brett Kavanaugh asked them to lie in exchange for an interview https://t.co/n0nZ2ltP6G — Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) September 19, 2019

And if you believe that, we’ve got a bridge in Gaza to sell you.

Hill TV chief Washington correspondent and host Saagar Enjeti and cohost Krystal Ball spoke with Pogrebin and Kelly today and let’s just say, the two ladies didn’t do themselves any favors:

I pressed the authors this morning on this . They say they were negotiating for an OTR conversation but a Rep for Kavanaugh demanded they say "Kavanaugh declined to comment" in their book if the meeting were to occur. You can watch it for yourself here https://t.co/RIQODPgnpb https://t.co/wX6csKzvMf — Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) September 19, 2019

Welp.

So the "Kavanaugh asked us to lie" accusation was bogus. This keeps getting better and better. https://t.co/aaBayqwJqb — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) September 19, 2019

This web is getting pretty tangled.

So now it was a rep of his and not him? https://t.co/UD9Bc41rJW — neontaster (@neontaster) September 19, 2019

Would guess that "rep" is a Supreme Court public information officer who has strict protocols about interview negotiations. Pretty far cry from "Kavanaugh demanded the reporters lie" that HuffPo and others are now running with. — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) September 19, 2019

First it was Kavanaugh himself, now it's his rep, the final form of this scoop will inevitably involve walking out on a random hobo. — Regs (@r3gulations) September 19, 2019

That does seem to be where this is heading.

Can someone explain why Kavanaugh would want to speak to Kelly and Pogrebin off the record and then have them write that he declined to? What benefit would he gain from telling them his side of the story but in complete secrecy? — neontaster (@neontaster) September 19, 2019

It's a rhetorical question since the entire thing makes no sense. — neontaster (@neontaster) September 19, 2019

Sounds like BS to me. — Fake N. Ame (@ItsAnAmerican) September 19, 2019

At some point you have to start wondering if the two authors of the Kavanaugh hit piece were actually hired by Kavanaugh allies to completely discredit media. — RBe (@RBPundit) September 19, 2019

Hey, if that was the case, mission accomplished.