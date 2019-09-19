As Twitchy told you earlier, “The Education of Brett Kavanaugh: An Investigation” authors Robin Pogrebin and Kate Kelly have decided that the new ticket to digging themselves out of their grave is to claim that Brett Kavanaugh told them that he’d only grant them an interview if they lied about talking to him.

And if you believe that, we’ve got a bridge in Gaza to sell you.

Hill TV chief Washington correspondent and host Saagar Enjeti  and cohost Krystal Ball spoke with Pogrebin and Kelly today and let’s just say, the two ladies didn’t do themselves any favors:

Welp.

This web is getting pretty tangled.

That does seem to be where this is heading.

Hey, if that was the case, mission accomplished.

