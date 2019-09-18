A lot of conservatives and Second Amendment advocates vocally oppose “gun buyback” programs like the one Beto O’Rourke is proposing and have warned that enacting such policies could result in violence. And New York Times contributing opinion writer Wil Wilkinson is very concerned about their concerns. So, he’s written a whole piece to explain why gun rights advocates are such a threat to our democracy:

Based on the above tweets, you can no doubt tell that Wilkinson’s piece is very thoughtful and that he has a very profound understanding of America’s foundational principles.

We’ve come a long way, baby.

What’s even more absurd is that Wilkinson expects to be taken seriously.

We’ll give props to Wilkinson for finding a way to cram so much wrongness into one piece.

Tags: assault weaponsBeto O'Rourkeconservativesdemocracygun buybacksgun controlliberalsmajority ruletyranny of the majorityWil Wilkinson