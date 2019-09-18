Hey, so remember a couple of weeks ago when animal rights activists staged a “die-in” to protest the new Toronto Chick-fil-A? That didn’t really stop hungry chicken sandwich cravers from patronizing the restaurant. But maybe this opinion piece in the Toronto Star will give them pause:

Chick-fil-A has released a poison into this city that tells queer people we’re less welcome here. We’re less safe. We’re always surrounded by people who hate us, but now those people can show us how easily, they reach for their hate. #Opinionhttps://t.co/wthaSI95M3 — TorontoStar (@TorontoStar) September 12, 2019

Here’s how Andrew Wheeler kicks off his piece:

This past weekend I saw something that made me unexpectedly queasy; a young woman slurping soda out of a fast food cup. It upset me because it was a Chick-fil-A cup.

If there’s a better introduction to an anti-Chick-fil-A screed out there, good luck finding it. Wheeler’s triggering by a Chick-fil-A cup really sets the tone for the whole thing.

Wow, this piece is beyond insane. Comparing the Chick-fil-A signs to red hats. Saying we’re only eating chicken spitefully. Saying Chick-fil-A is popular because of Trump’s America. The stupidity just keeps going in this article. pic.twitter.com/E58FxOmtIk — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) September 18, 2019

Somebody’s spiteful, all right. But it’s not Chick-fil-A fans. It’s twerps like Andrew Wheeler who evidently have nothing better to do then try to manufacture outrage against a company that will serve straight and LGBT patrons alike — and do it with a smile.

This is an extraordinarily stupid take from someone who clearly suffers from a perpetual victim psychosis. It's a clean, welcoming, restaurant with polite, friendly, staff who serve extremely tasty food to customers–including queer people. — #IAmtheNRA (@MrsDigger) September 18, 2019

I'm so sorry for what the chicken sandwich did to you — Hey, guys (@jtLOL) September 18, 2019

If only you realized how small your problems are. — neontaster (@neontaster) September 18, 2019

How are these ppl even real — Bob Malak (@bob_malak) September 18, 2019

How far gays have come where their greatest nemesis is a chicken sandwich. — Dick Trickle (@atlharp) September 18, 2019

If you don't like @ChickfilA, fine. Don't eat there. But get the f**k out of the way of the rest of us that don't believe franchise owners should be punished because you're butthurt over a false narrative. https://t.co/DVUCjXMFgt — Hugh Manatee (@Wombat32) September 18, 2019

It's just a chicken sandwich, guys. https://t.co/2ZnTnAi9g7 — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) September 18, 2019

Meanwhile, let’s see how that poison’s been spreading in other cities:

Let's check in with Chick-fil-A really quick . . . Aaaand yep, they're still out here saving lives 🐔❤️ https://t.co/wjNAiikaIu — Adam Ford (@Adam4d) September 17, 2019

Those hateful bigots! And it gets worse:

Chemo 1 of 5 in the books. ✅ The room was full of people there getting chemo alone. 💔 Then there was my cubicle – packed w 4 sisters & my momma – and an unreasonable amount of Starbucks & Chic Fil A. Truly am blessed w the best tribe. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/QCXLShmGmV — Krissy Morrison (@ItsKrissy) September 9, 2019

Hi Krissy, Send us a DM with your full name and address. We'd love to help you brighten up your chemo room for the other patients as well! ❤️ — Chick-fil-A, Inc. (@ChickfilA) September 18, 2019

Those monsters.