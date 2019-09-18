Hey, so remember a couple of weeks ago when animal rights activists staged a “die-in” to protest the new Toronto Chick-fil-A? That didn’t really stop hungry chicken sandwich cravers from patronizing the restaurant. But maybe this opinion piece in the Toronto Star will give them pause:

Here’s how Andrew Wheeler kicks off his piece:

This past weekend I saw something that made me unexpectedly queasy; a young woman slurping soda out of a fast food cup.

It upset me because it was a Chick-fil-A cup.

If there’s a better introduction to an anti-Chick-fil-A screed out there, good luck finding it. Wheeler’s triggering by a Chick-fil-A cup really sets the tone for the whole thing.

Somebody’s spiteful, all right. But it’s not Chick-fil-A fans. It’s twerps like Andrew Wheeler who evidently have nothing better to do then try to manufacture outrage against a company that will serve straight and LGBT patrons alike — and do it with a smile.

 

Meanwhile, let’s see how that poison’s been spreading in other cities:

Those hateful bigots! And it gets worse:

Those monsters.

