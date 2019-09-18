The Washington Examiner’s Jerry Dunleavy has another fun scoop on failing Democratic presidential hopeful Kamala Harris, this time regarding her response to the New York Times, Robin Pogrebin, and Kate Kelly’s bogus Brett Kavanaugh narrative:

One line from Harris’ Tuesday letter incorrectly states that “it was also reported that one of Ms. Ramirez’s former classmates alleged that he saw Mr. Kavanaugh with his pants down at a dorm party, where friends pushed his penis into Ms. Ramirez’s hand.” The newly reported claim in the book does indeed come from a Yale classmate, but it relates to a different woman, allegedly a friend of Yale classmate Deborah Ramirez’s.

[Pogrebin and Kelly’s New York Times piece] led to almost immediate calls for impeachment from Harris and other other Democratic presidential candidates. But the New York Times, under pressure online from conservatives, was forced to add an editor’s note Sunday evening stating “the female student declined to be interviewed and friends say that she does not recall the incident.”

The passage from the book states that [alleged witness Max] Stier “had seen a drunk Kavanaugh with his pants down at another freshman-year party where his friends brought Ramirez’s drunk friend Tracy Harmon over and put Kavanaugh’s penis in her hand.” Harris’ letter describes this allegation as Kavanaugh acting inappropriately toward Ramirez, rather than as a separate, uncorroborated allegation. Harris’ letter also omitted that the alleged victim does not appear to remember this event.

It’s not really news, no. But it does raise more than a few questions about Harris’ history as a prosecutor and attorney general.

Right? But hey, at least all her hard work appears to be … not paying off. At all.

Going for broke? With her poll numbers tanking, Kamala Harris is attempting a ‘hail Mary’ to take down Brett Kavanaugh

