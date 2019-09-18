The Washington Examiner’s Jerry Dunleavy has another fun scoop on failing Democratic presidential hopeful Kamala Harris, this time regarding her response to the New York Times, Robin Pogrebin, and Kate Kelly’s bogus Brett Kavanaugh narrative:

NEW: Kamala Harris called for Kavanaugh’s impeachment & wrote a letter to House Judiciary to launch an investigation. But her letter omitted that the new allegation wasn’t recalled by the alleged victim AND falsely claimed the allegation was about Ramirez.https://t.co/anagahI2QL — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) September 18, 2019

More:

One line from Harris’ Tuesday letter incorrectly states that “it was also reported that one of Ms. Ramirez’s former classmates alleged that he saw Mr. Kavanaugh with his pants down at a dorm party, where friends pushed his penis into Ms. Ramirez’s hand.” The newly reported claim in the book does indeed come from a Yale classmate, but it relates to a different woman, allegedly a friend of Yale classmate Deborah Ramirez’s. … [Pogrebin and Kelly’s New York Times piece] led to almost immediate calls for impeachment from Harris and other other Democratic presidential candidates. But the New York Times, under pressure online from conservatives, was forced to add an editor’s note Sunday evening stating “the female student declined to be interviewed and friends say that she does not recall the incident.” The passage from the book states that [alleged witness Max] Stier “had seen a drunk Kavanaugh with his pants down at another freshman-year party where his friends brought Ramirez’s drunk friend Tracy Harmon over and put Kavanaugh’s penis in her hand.” Harris’ letter describes this allegation as Kavanaugh acting inappropriately toward Ramirez, rather than as a separate, uncorroborated allegation. Harris’ letter also omitted that the alleged victim does not appear to remember this event.

Oops?

That’s a good look @KamalaHarris I guess the facts don’t matter — The Player to be Named Later (@the_ptbnl) September 18, 2019

Oh my gosh she didn’t even read the article or the book (or have staff read) before diving in. This is classic Kamala. — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) September 18, 2019

Wait…are you trying to tell me…@KamalaHarris is incompetent? Um… This is not news. https://t.co/raTmmvWDBP — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) September 18, 2019

It’s not really news, no. But it does raise more than a few questions about Harris’ history as a prosecutor and attorney general.

She must've been a heck of an AG!! — Denise (@salubrious1) September 18, 2019

Fairly clear Harris wasn’t familiar with the NYT article or the book, just wanted to be the first to call for action regardless of the facts. Kind of matches what we’ve heard of her time as a prosecutor. Lock up first, ask questions about details later. https://t.co/nKKyzEqGk5 — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) September 18, 2019

Someone really should start going through her cases when she was a DA. There is probably some prosecutorial misconduct. — Chuck Warren (@SilverBulletLLC) September 18, 2019

At what point do we start looking at the cases she's prosecuted because if she's this sloppy as a legislator, I hate to think about people she actually put in prison. https://t.co/bfywqE6sPQ — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) September 18, 2019

Right? But hey, at least all her hard work appears to be … not paying off. At all.

Kamala is the show trial candidate. Nice to see Dem voters aren’t buying it. https://t.co/yDRhGzxpDu — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) September 18, 2019

***

Related:

Going for broke? With her poll numbers tanking, Kamala Harris is attempting a ‘hail Mary’ to take down Brett Kavanaugh