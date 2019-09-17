Logic would dictate that at this point, Democrats calling for Brett Kavanaugh’s head would back off. After all, the case against him is unraveling at a record pace.

But if you’re Kamala Harris, there’s only one option: double down. And man, is she swinging for the fences:

Today I’m sending a letter to the House Judiciary Committee urging them to launch an investigation into Justice Brett Kavanaugh. He must be held accountable for any inappropriate behavior or contradictions of his prior sworn testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee. — Kamala Harris (@SenKamalaHarris) September 17, 2019

New: @KamalaHarris calls on Judiciary Chair @RepJerryNadler to investigate alleged misconduct by Brett Kavanaugh, floating an outside task force that won't siphon resources from its Trump impeachment inquiry. pic.twitter.com/GkfyAr7vJz — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) September 17, 2019

Yeeeeeeaaaaaarrrrrgh!

It will be interesting to see whether this letter mentions the so-called “third allegation” (claimed by a former Clinton impeachment defense lawyer and apparently not remembered by the alleged victim)https://t.co/zxSBnK91l8 https://t.co/pufBMBgokC — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) September 17, 2019

What, on God’s green earth, is wrong with these people? How much more of our money will they waste on this nonsense. — Sharon Olivari (@slolivari) September 17, 2019

As much as it takes, dammit!

Good luck with that one — Quilter Deb (@ddox1807) September 17, 2019

Make sure to let us know how that works out for you. LOL https://t.co/ePJdiP129k — RBe (@RBPundit) September 17, 2019

Kamala Harris is Leeroy Jenkins. Discuss.

She clearly has a failing campaign. https://t.co/ci5fPpQz8Q — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) September 17, 2019

Kamala has seen her poll numbers. https://t.co/mi444ibszR — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) September 17, 2019

Just when we didn’t think this show could get any better.

With how off-the-rails the primary has been so far, the hail mary portion is really going to be something. — The Partyman (@PartymanRandy) September 17, 2019