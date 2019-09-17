Logic would dictate that at this point, Democrats calling for Brett Kavanaugh’s head would back off. After all, the case against him is unraveling at a record pace.

But if you’re Kamala Harris, there’s only one option: double down. And man, is she swinging for the fences:

Yeeeeeeaaaaaarrrrrgh!

As much as it takes, dammit!

Kamala Harris is Leeroy Jenkins. Discuss.

Just when we didn’t think this show could get any better.

