Remember late last month, when Dana Loesch discovered that Michael Avenatti seemed to have figured out she was talking about him by doing a search for “porn lawyer”? We thought then that Avenatti would have a tough time topping that, embarrassment-wise.

But if there’s one thing we can count on, it’s that Michael Avenatti will always find another way to embarrass himself. And, lo and behold, today, he did it once again:

Oh man. It’s no “porn lawyer” or anything, but it’s still pretty funny.

Mistakes happen, of course. But there’s just something so delicious about a Michael Avenatti mistake.

