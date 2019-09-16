As Twitchy told you, “Saturday Night Live” has fired new cast member Shane Gillis over some decidedly off-color remarks on his podcast about minorities, including Asians. A lot of people had been calling for Gillis’ head on a platter since the comments came to light, but not Democratic presidential hopeful Andrew Yang:

I’ve been called chink and gook any number of times in my life. It can be extraordinarily hurtful to feel like you are somehow not part of the only country you have ever known. I have certainly felt that – the churning sense of alienation, anger and marginalization. — Andrew Yang (@AndrewYang) September 15, 2019

It’s also the case that anti-Asian racism is particularly virulent because it’s somehow considered more acceptable. If Shane had used the n word the treatment would likely be immediate and clear. — Andrew Yang (@AndrewYang) September 15, 2019

But I took the time to watch and listen to Shane’s work. He does not strike me as malignant or evil. He strikes me as a still-forming comedian from central Pennsylvania who made some terrible and insensitive jokes and comments. — Andrew Yang (@AndrewYang) September 15, 2019

I think we have, as a society, become excessively punitive and vindictive concerning people’s statements and expressions we disagree with or find offensive. I don’t think people should be losing jobs unless it’s truly beyond the pale and egregious. — Andrew Yang (@AndrewYang) September 15, 2019

I understand those who have another point of view on this. Obviously the folks at NBC are the real decision-makers. But if I can forgive Shane, as the guy he called a slur, I hope others can as well. I also hope Shane is open to learning. We are all human, we’re all fallible. 👍 — Andrew Yang (@AndrewYang) September 15, 2019

Yang spoke more about it on yesterday’s “State of the Union”:

Andrew Yang on 'SNL' cast member's use of racial slurs: "I've experienced a lot of anti-Asian racism throughout my upbringing. And it hurts." Yang adds that he also believes the country has become too "punitive and vindictive about remarks that people find offensive." #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/JcQVyguOcV — State of the Union (@CNNSotu) September 15, 2019

And this evening, Yang tweeted this:

Shane Gillis reached out. Looks like we will be sitting down together soon. — Andrew Yang (@AndrewYang) September 16, 2019

That’s actually … kind of awesome.

Grace and truth. — Brian Sachs, MD (@BrianSachs) September 16, 2019

class act — eli (@_elishane) September 16, 2019

Very proud that you are acting on your words. Impressed. — Yang Gang 🧢🧢🧢 Freedom Dividend 💰💰💰 (@yang2020_fan) September 16, 2019

It’s pretty rare for outrages like this to turn into real opportunities for constructive discussion, so the idea of actually talking instead of biting people’s heads off is rather appealing, particularly in the current climate.

Yang-Gillis 2020 Unity ticket! — Boomieleaks (@notwokieleaks) September 16, 2019

Well, let’s not get ahead of ourselves …

***

Related:

Shane Gillis’ response to getting axed by SNL isn’t being received well by the people who wanted him canceled