As Twitchy told you, “Saturday Night Live” has fired new cast member Shane Gillis over some decidedly off-color remarks on his podcast about minorities, including Asians. A lot of people had been calling for Gillis’ head on a platter since the comments came to light, but not Democratic presidential hopeful Andrew Yang:

Trending

Yang spoke more about it on yesterday’s “State of the Union”:

And this evening, Yang tweeted this:

That’s actually … kind of awesome.

It’s pretty rare for outrages like this to turn into real opportunities for constructive discussion, so the idea of actually talking instead of biting people’s heads off is rather appealing, particularly in the current climate.

Well, let’s not get ahead of ourselves …

***

Related:

Shane Gillis’ response to getting axed by SNL isn’t being received well by the people who wanted him canceled

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Andrew YangAsian AmericansasiansracismracistShane Gillis