While Beto O’Rourke’s out there just straight-up admitting that he intends to take your AR-15 by any means necessary, Cory Booker’s over here still pretending that law-abiding gun owners’ concerns are just a product of “fear mongering”:

.@CoryBooker on banning assault weapons: "Yeah, it’s mandatory. You have to set up a system to pull them off. But this idea, this imagery that the fearmongers and demagogues try to say of somehow armed police officers showing up & confiscating weapons, that’s the fear mongering." pic.twitter.com/KAw8gO8d6w — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 13, 2019

Good Lord. This man is a United States Senator. Who evidently has no qualms with gutting the Constitution. And who thinks we’re all too stupid to see right through him.

Cory Booker is out of his mind if he thinks owners are going to just hand them over given what the 2nd Amendment says. https://t.co/WnKvhJEIES — Liz Mair (@LizMair) September 13, 2019

How else do they think our weapons will be confiscated? — Weaponized Autist (@WeaponizdAutist) September 13, 2019

How else do you intend to disarm a law abiding citizen that doesn’t want to be disarmed? — Mailman 📬 (@_Mailman_) September 13, 2019

So what happens when someone doesn't want to give their gun away? Who's going to make it "mandatory?" — Destructive Chemistry (@DestructiveChem) September 13, 2019

So it’s mandatory? But what happens if I say no? It won’t be taken at gun point? I don’t understand… — James Jackson (@jimmyjacklive) September 13, 2019

… how else would they make it mandatory? Nobody seems to answer that. — Steve Garron (@stevengarron1) September 13, 2019

How exactly does he expect to enforce a mandatory ban on armed citizens with unarmed government personnel? It’s not going to happen. — Brad Bravo (@BradBravo42) September 13, 2019

Yeah can’t imagine why people think confiscation will look like…. confiscation. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) September 13, 2019

Every law, ultimately, is enforced at the point of a gun. In this case that interaction is likely to be more immediate than most. — Keith Maniac, from Guatemala (@CutItOutPutin) September 13, 2019

You’re not fooling anyone, Cory — Except for yourself if you think any of this is remotely OK.