While Beto O’Rourke’s out there just straight-up admitting that he intends to take your AR-15 by any means necessary, Cory Booker’s over here still pretending that law-abiding gun owners’ concerns are just a product of “fear mongering”:

Good Lord. This man is a United States Senator. Who evidently has no qualms with gutting the Constitution. And who thinks we’re all too stupid to see right through him.

You’re not fooling anyone, Cory — Except for yourself if you think any of this is remotely OK.

