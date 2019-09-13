In case you missed last night’s Democratic debate — and if you’re lucky, you did — Ben Shapiro’s put together a pretty handy summary:
Summary of last night's debate, from a policy perspective:
1. Health care: We're going to take away your private insurance and raise middle class taxes to do it. Or, alternatively, we're just going to do that gradually.
— Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) September 13, 2019
2. Education: We're going to throw money at our favorite supporters in the teachers' unions. Also, record players.
— Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) September 13, 2019
3. Racism: Beto: America is garbage. Harris: So is Trump. Buttigieg: Also, you're garbage.
— Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) September 13, 2019
4. Gun Control: We're here to take your guns.
— Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) September 13, 2019
5. Immigration: Open borders for all! Except Biden.
— Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) September 13, 2019
6. China: Trump is basically right, but we can't say so.
— Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) September 13, 2019
7. Afghanistan: Let's pull out all troops from Afghanistan without any plan. Also, DIPLOMACY!
— Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) September 13, 2019
8. Climate Change: We're all going to die. So give us your money.
— Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) September 13, 2019
9. Yang: Let's just skip all this s***. Here's some free money.
— Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) September 13, 2019
And that’s pretty much it in a nutshell.
This thread is an excellent summary of the #DemDebate last night.
So glad I didn’t watch it. https://t.co/MWCeH9AIQL
— Mickey White (@BiasedGirl) September 13, 2019