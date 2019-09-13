In case you missed last night’s Democratic debate — and if you’re lucky, you did — Ben Shapiro’s put together a pretty handy summary:

Summary of last night's debate, from a policy perspective: 1. Health care: We're going to take away your private insurance and raise middle class taxes to do it. Or, alternatively, we're just going to do that gradually. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) September 13, 2019

2. Education: We're going to throw money at our favorite supporters in the teachers' unions. Also, record players. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) September 13, 2019

3. Racism: Beto: America is garbage. Harris: So is Trump. Buttigieg: Also, you're garbage. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) September 13, 2019

4. Gun Control: We're here to take your guns. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) September 13, 2019

5. Immigration: Open borders for all! Except Biden. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) September 13, 2019

6. China: Trump is basically right, but we can't say so. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) September 13, 2019

7. Afghanistan: Let's pull out all troops from Afghanistan without any plan. Also, DIPLOMACY! — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) September 13, 2019

8. Climate Change: We're all going to die. So give us your money. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) September 13, 2019

9. Yang: Let's just skip all this s***. Here's some free money. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) September 13, 2019

And that’s pretty much it in a nutshell.