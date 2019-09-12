It was embarrassing enough for Alison Lundergan Grimes when she thought she could take down Mitch McConnell and most definitely could not. But when her father, Jerry Lundergan, got indicted late last month for campaign finance violations? That was really some salt in her wound.

We can only imagine how she’s feeling today — now that Lundergan’s actually been convicted:

BREAKING NEWS: Jury convicts dad of Alison Lundergan Grimes for giving illegally to Senate campaignhttps://t.co/DrDViNpAou pic.twitter.com/bhcGglHhYm — Lexington Herald-Leader (@heraldleader) September 12, 2019

More from the Lexington Herald Leader:

A federal jury found two longtime Democratic operatives guilty Thursday of funneling illegal corporate campaign contributions into Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes’ 2014 U.S. Senate campaign, delivering another blow to a significantly weakened Kentucky Democratic Party. The jury found former Kentucky Democratic Party Chairman Jerry Lundergan, the father of Grimes, guilty on 10 counts and Democratic political consultant Dale Emmons guilty on 6 counts after federal prosecutors alleged they had a “concerted scheme” to funnel more than $200,000 into Grimes’ election efforts without seeking reimbursement from the campaign. The most serious charge could carry a maximum of 20 years in prison.

Ouch.

Grimes’ campaign furiously denied my story from 2014 about what appeared to be an illegal campaign gift the father gave to his daughter’s campaign: The bus. https://t.co/55tKOd2EX2 https://t.co/n1N3GvjzDM — Manu Raju (@mkraju) September 12, 2019

Oh well.

🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨 Alison Grimes ran against Cocaine Mitch. More proof only a criminal would oppose Mitch, a man so committed to justice he's essentially a factory for judges. https://t.co/Hs94kLWq9Z — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) September 12, 2019

Lesson learned! The hard way, of course.

What rhymes with Alison Lundergan Grimes? CAMPAIGN FINANCE CRIMEShttps://t.co/5s9V5Okkm9 — CJ Ciaramella (@cjciaramella) September 12, 2019

Yep. Needless to say, Team Mitch is enjoying this:

Finally, an answer to the age-old question… pic.twitter.com/LUHbctpb1G — Team Mitch (@Team_Mitch) September 12, 2019

An oldie but a goodie.