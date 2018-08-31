Jerry Lundergan, a Kentucky political consultant and father to Kentucky Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes, was indicted today for campaign finance violations related to his daughter’s failed 2014 challenge of Sen. Mitch “Cocaine” McConnell:

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Jerry Lundergan indicted on charges related to Alison Lundergan Grimes' 2014 U.S. Senate campaign. — Adam Beam (@adambeam) August 31, 2018

The party affiliation is missing for some reason from that tweet above:

Always notable how the mainstream media leaves out party affiliation when a Democrat is charged with wrongdoing… "Jerry Lundergan" (D) indicted on charges of illegal donations to "Alison Lundergan Grimes" (D) — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) August 31, 2018

Complaint here:

Alison Lundergan Grimes's dad Jerry Lundergan, a former chairman of the KY Dem Party, has been indictedhttps://t.co/ZkJGhHzbuV — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) August 31, 2018

In summary, dad paid daughter’s bills and then conspired with a vendor to hide it:

A federal grand jury in Lexington returned an indictment charging Gerald G. Lundergan, 71, of Lexington, Kentucky, with one count of conspiracy, one count of making corporate campaign contributions, four counts of causing the submission of false statements to the FEC, and four counts of causing the falsification of documents with the intent to obstruct and impede a matter within the FEC’s jurisdiction. The indictment also charges Dale C. Emmons, 66, of Richmond, Kentucky, with one count of conspiracy, one count of making corporate campaign contributions, two counts of causing the submission of false statements, and two counts of causing the falsification of documents with the intent to obstruct and impede. The indictment alleges that Lundergan used the funds of S.R. Holding Company Inc. (“S.R. Holding”), a company he owned, to pay for services provided by consultants and vendors to a campaign for U.S. Senate in the 2014 election cycle. The candidate for this seat was Lundergan’s family member. The indictment alleges that Lundergan and another S.R. Holding employee issued a number of payments from S.R. Holding funds for services that included audio-video production, lighting, recorded telephone calls, and campaign consulting between July 2013 and December 2015. The payments referenced in the indictment allegedly totaled $194,270.39 over time. According to the indictment, these payments included $119,145.45 paid from S.R. Holding to Emmons and his company during this period for services to the campaign. Emmons also used the funds of his corporation, Emmons & Company Inc., to pay other vendors and a campaign worker for services rendered to the campaign. Over time, according to the indictment, Emmons paid $38,603.80 to these vendors for recorded telephone calls, technological support services, and other campaign-related expenses.

Grimes is basically calling it a witch hunt:

Grimes is out with a statement on Facebook: pic.twitter.com/J55rKn1vyk — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) August 31, 2018

But to those who covered the race in 2014, “these indictments aren’t really a surprise”:

For anyone who actually covered that 2014 Kentucky Senate race, these indictments aren't really a surprise https://t.co/R4QjSelKpc — Niels Lesniewski (@nielslesniewski) August 31, 2018

And down goes another flavor-of-the-month:

Remember when Alison Lundergan Grimes was getting the sympathetic profiles, touted as the Democrats next great hope in the South, and being touted as having a shot of knocking off McConnell? — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) August 31, 2018

And we’ll end it with this. Cocaine Mitch put out this ad in 2014 asking for things that rhyme with “Alison Grimes.” As Comfortably Smug notes, “campaign finance crimes” rhymes with “Alison Grimes”:

Campaign finance crimes https://t.co/mP3l1gk4wp — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) August 31, 2018

Perfect.

