Wealthy CEOs are everything that’s wrong with America today. Unless they’ve got the right politics, of course. In that case, we should all do what they say:
145 CEOs have sent a letter to members of the Senate saying it's "simply unacceptable" to do nothing about gun violence and mass shootings in the U.S.https://t.co/P85Y5N0zo0
A group of 145 CEOs from some of the largest companies in America have sent a letter to senators demanding they pass stronger gun control laws. https://t.co/kFNzVmB1DH
More from NPR:
Saying the country is in a public health crisis, the CEOs say new laws that would require background checks on all gun sales “are a common-sense solution with overwhelming public support and are a critical step toward stemming the gun violence epidemic in this country.”
To save lives, the letter states, “the Senate must follow the House’s lead by passing bipartisan legislation that would update the background checks law.”
The CEOs come from a variety of companies, including Amalgamated Bank and the Royal Caribbean Cruise line. The heads of AirBnB, Yelp and Dick’s Sporting Goods also signed the letter.
Along with stronger background checks, the business leaders are calling for a strong red flag law, which could prevent shootings in cases where family members or law enforcement report concerns about someone who may be at risk of harming themselves or others.
Thank you for your input, guys.
Cool. It’s not up to them.
According to my math, at most 145 votes are at risk. https://t.co/p5v0z0FbPo
Why should their 145 votes count any more than any other 145?
I just checked and as a result of this letter the Second Amendment and existing case law disappeared. It’s all gone. The right people with impressive titles for a headline made demands https://t.co/MespJGZwcK
Crisis averted! Thank you, corporate overlords!
CEOs are good now?
Wait aren’t CEOs evil? Why would we listen to them?
Dems: wtf we love millionaires and billionaires now!!*
*limited time offer https://t.co/xO3QxYZYLI
