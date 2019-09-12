Wealthy CEOs are everything that’s wrong with America today. Unless they’ve got the right politics, of course. In that case, we should all do what they say:

145 CEOs have sent a letter to members of the Senate saying it's "simply unacceptable" to do nothing about gun violence and mass shootings in the U.S. https://t.co/P85Y5N0zo0

More from NPR:

Saying the country is in a public health crisis, the CEOs say new laws that would require background checks on all gun sales “are a common-sense solution with overwhelming public support and are a critical step toward stemming the gun violence epidemic in this country.”

To save lives, the letter states, “the Senate must follow the House’s lead by passing bipartisan legislation that would update the background checks law.”

The CEOs come from a variety of companies, including Amalgamated Bank and the Royal Caribbean Cruise line. The heads of AirBnB, Yelp and Dick’s Sporting Goods also signed the letter.

Along with stronger background checks, the business leaders are calling for a strong red flag law, which could prevent shootings in cases where family members or law enforcement report concerns about someone who may be at risk of harming themselves or others.