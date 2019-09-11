Today of all days is probably not the day for CNN to try to take a nuanced look at post-9/11 America. And yet, that’s exactly what John Avlon did today:

Oh boy.

This is the sort of hot take we’ve come to expect from CNN …

It is indeed.

Now, to be fair, the “Right-Wingers Are America’s Deadliest Terrorists” bit is not from Avlon himself, but from an August Slate piece based on a study by New America. Here’s the full “Reality Check” segment for context:

Still, though, 18 years later, this really isn’t all that helpful. Giving oxygen to the tiresome “since 9/11, right-wing terrorists are the deadliest terrorists” BS adds nothing constructive to the discussion (not to mention conflating white supremacists with right-wingers). And constantly focusing on the division is a pretty surefire way to ensure that division persists.

