To mark the 18th anniversary, Donald Trump pulled an Obama and posted a photo of himself and Melania:
But most people probably missed an important detail. Fortunately, fired Ted Cruz comms director, MSNBC political analyst, and self-professed “conservative” Rick Tyler spotted it:
You see what that is, right?
Tyler deleted the tweet, but thankfully @redsteeze caught it. We wouldn’t want to miss out on that, would we?
Some people are irreparably broken. https://t.co/zNmRLh0Obe
“Melania Trump wore a dress of a plane going through a tower.” Is a thought someone paid for their opinion genuinely had, then didn’t stop to reconsider, and then tweeted out to the public. MSNBC is home to
people batshit crazier than Qfanatics.
Oh well. At least Tyler deleted his tweet. That must mean he felt at least a little shame, right?
Nope. Apparently the only shame Rick felt was that he’d made a typo. He sent out a corrected version in short order:
Dear God.
Here's what it looks like zoomed in. You be the judge. Sure looks like it to me. pic.twitter.com/MPOIWoJ9Dq
No. Stop. Stop it now.
Just amazing pic.twitter.com/fHWB5GPyGU
Irreparably broken. https://t.co/20TZwvEdve
Hard to argue with that assessment.
He is seeing shapes in a pattern in a woman's coat. This is our US media. On 9/11. https://t.co/9g8pD8TRz8 pic.twitter.com/SeVSbGhkXe
No. It’s a strap with a button and a button hole. However, I do see a delusional political analyst who deserves to be mocked.
— Covfefe Kimmie (@kimmieguy) September 11, 2019
I think you might be going insane.
— Arve Henriksen (@LostViking9) September 11, 2019
https://t.co/ctSxSWeWDA pic.twitter.com/4gxKtW5nJa
Lay off the hooch, bro. https://t.co/mhZSGikYXq
You should seek help. Your derangement has peaked and you've moved beyond being called an asshole. https://t.co/YqqcxNF5lG
Probably should have just left this deleted, bro. https://t.co/sBoSYz01TL
