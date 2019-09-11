To mark the 18th anniversary, Donald Trump pulled an Obama and posted a photo of himself and Melania:

But most people probably missed an important detail. Fortunately, fired Ted Cruz comms director, MSNBC political analyst, and self-professed “conservative” Rick Tyler spotted it:

You see what that is, right?

Tyler deleted the tweet, but thankfully @redsteeze caught it. We wouldn’t want to miss out on that, would we?

Some people are irreparably broken. https://t.co/zNmRLh0Obe — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) September 11, 2019

“Melania Trump wore a dress of a plane going through a tower.” Is a thought someone paid for their opinion genuinely had, then didn’t stop to reconsider, and then tweeted out to the public. MSNBC is home to

people batshit crazier than Qfanatics. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) September 11, 2019

Oh well. At least Tyler deleted his tweet. That must mean he felt at least a little shame, right?

Nope. Apparently the only shame Rick felt was that he’d made a typo. He sent out a corrected version in short order:

Dear God.

Here's what it looks like zoomed in. You be the judge. Sure looks like it to me. pic.twitter.com/MPOIWoJ9Dq — Christian Delante (@DelanteMedia) September 11, 2019

No. Stop. Stop it now.

Hard to argue with that assessment.

He is seeing shapes in a pattern in a woman's coat. This is our US media. On 9/11. https://t.co/9g8pD8TRz8 pic.twitter.com/SeVSbGhkXe — Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) September 11, 2019

No. It’s a strap with a button and a button hole. However, I do see a delusional political analyst who deserves to be mocked. — Covfefe Kimmie (@kimmieguy) September 11, 2019

I think you might be going insane. — Arve Henriksen (@LostViking9) September 11, 2019

You should seek help. Your derangement has peaked and you've moved beyond being called an asshole. https://t.co/YqqcxNF5lG — Max Q ⚡ (@Randy_Shannon) September 11, 2019