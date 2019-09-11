To mark the 18th anniversary, Donald Trump pulled an Obama and posted a photo of himself and Melania:

But most people probably missed an important detail. Fortunately, fired Ted Cruz comms director, MSNBC political analyst, and self-professed “conservative” Rick Tyler spotted it:

You see what that is, right?

Tyler deleted the tweet, but thankfully @redsteeze caught it. We wouldn’t want to miss out on that, would we?

Oh well. At least Tyler deleted his tweet. That must mean he felt at least a little shame, right?

Nope. Apparently the only shame Rick felt was that he’d made a typo. He sent out a corrected version in short order:

Dear God.

No. Stop. Stop it now.

Hard to argue with that assessment.

