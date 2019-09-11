A day after parting ways with John Bolton, Donald Trump is offering a little more insight into what led to the relationship’s demise:

Pres Trump says he told John Bolton on Monday afternoon, before leaving WH for NC, that he wanted him to submit his resignation and he did on Tuesday morning. @POTUS says he thinks Bolton will spin the matter in his own way, but wishes him well. pic.twitter.com/cU7Yi0I1LM — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) September 11, 2019

Pres said he also disagreed with John Bolton in his attitude on Venezuela. "I thought he was way out of line." — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) September 11, 2019

Also, this:

"He wanted nothing to do with John Bolton," Trump says of Kim Jong Un, as part of a long explanation of his ouster. — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) September 11, 2019

Oh OK. In that case … wait, what?

That’s not how this is supposed to work. That’s not how any of this is supposed to work.

Well we wouldn’t want to upset the mass murdering dictator that keeps large portions of his country in gulags. https://t.co/gSV7SwGFNQ — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) September 11, 2019

Kim Jong Un gets a veto? Is that how it works now? https://t.co/PLIhF7JBXC — Daniel W. Drezner (@dandrezner) September 11, 2019

So, basically, the North Korean dictator is determining who our National Security Advisor is now? Cool, cool. — Jamie O'Grady 🤔 (@JamieOGrady) September 11, 2019

Has Kim given Trump a list of acceptable national security advisers from which to pick a replacement? https://t.co/T2fitVgkjW — Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) September 11, 2019

We can’t wait to find out.

Kim Jong Un was brustin Twrump's braws https://t.co/7QrFqthWs8 — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) September 11, 2019

Ugh.

told you bolton told him north korea was bad. and trump didn't want to hear it https://t.co/XpWndyCOkS — Charles (@repub9989) September 11, 2019